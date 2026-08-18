Security Benefit’s Blueprint Annuity Named to Barron’s List of the 100 Best Annuities for 2026

TOPEKA, Kan., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Benefit today noted that its recently launched Blueprint Fixed Index Annuity (FIA) was named as one of Barron’s 100 Best Annuities1 for 2026. Blueprint was launched in June and is designed as a flexible solution to address retiree uncertainty related to market volatility, interest rates, and more. Blueprint offers advisors and their clients a dependable way to protect assets while still pursuing growth potential linked to a financial index.

“We are honored to have Blueprint Annuity included in Barron’s prestigious listing of their 100 best annuities this year,” said Doug Wolff, CEO of Security Benefit. “We strive to deliver flexible retirement solutions like Blueprint that advisors can use to craft financial plans tailored to their clients’ lifestyles and goals.”

While Barron’s notes the 5-year surrender / guarantee period for Blueprint, the product is also one of the industry’s only FIAs offering Guarantee Period Fixed Account rates and index account caps on a 3-year surrender charge period. This helps to reduce renewal rate concerns, and the short time horizon allows advisors to adjust client plans as needs change.

Broad planning flexibility for changing markets

“We are excited that Blueprint received this tremendous recognition,” added Dave Byrnes, Head of Distribution at Security Benefit, “especially given it was just recently introduced. Advisors will find the product positioning to be a simple story featuring principal-guarantees that can serve accumulation needs, act as a strategy for volatile short-term market periods, stand-in as a CD, Treasury, or money market fund alternative, and even work as part of a fixed income laddering strategy.”

Barron’s Methodology

To give a good sense of the market, Barron’s compiled a list of the 100 most competitive contracts across categories for an investor with a $200,000 investment. Using a database built by Cannex, a private company that tracks pricing on retirement products, they screened for solid companies with an AM Best financial strength rating of A- or better to find the contracts with the highest rates and payouts.

Security Benefit is committed to partner satisfaction. See how we performed in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Life & Annuity Distribution Partner Experience Study. For more information on Blueprint Annuity, check out: www.SecurityBenefit.com/blueprint.

About Security Benefit

SBL Holdings, Inc. (“Security Benefit”), through its subsidiary Security Benefit Life Insurance Company (SBLIC), a Kansas-domiciled insurance company that has been in business for 134 years, is a leader in the U.S. retirement market. As of March 31, 2026, Security Benefit had $61.7 billion2 in assets under management, and together with its affiliates offers solutions across a range of retirement markets and wealth segments. Security Benefit, an Eldridge Industries business, continues its mission of helping Americans To and Through Retirement®. Learn more at www.securitybenefit.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Media Contact

Security Benefit, media@securitybenefit.com

SB-10086-12

FINANCIAL PROFESSIONAL USE ONLY

The Security Benefit Blueprint Annuity, issued in most states on form ICC25 6100 (6-25) or state-specific variations, is a single purchase payment deferred fixed index annuity issued by Security Benefit Life Insurance Company. In Idaho, the Blueprint Annuity is issued on form ICC25 6100 (6-25). Product features, limitations, and marketing materials may vary by state and/or distribution firm and may not be available in certain states or through certain distribution firms.

Guarantees provided by annuities are subject to the financial strength of the issuing insurance company. Annuities are not FDIC or NCUA/NCUSIF insured; are not obligations or deposits of, and are not guaranteed or underwritten by any bank, savings and loan or credit union or its affiliates; are unrelated to and not a condition of the provision or term of any banking service or activity.

Fixed index annuities are not stock market investments and do not directly participate in any equity, bond, other security, or commodities investments. Unless indicated otherwise, indices do not include dividends paid on the underlying stocks and therefore do not reflect the total return of the underlying stocks. Neither an index nor any fixed index annuity is comparable to a direct investment in the equity, bond, other security, or commodities markets.

1 https://www.barrons.com/articles/income-retirement-best-annuities-7106e4f3?refsec=best-annuities&mod=topics_best-annuities

2 As of 3/31/26, SBLIC’s total admitted assets were $64.83 billion and liabilities were $ 57.59 billion.