Brainlume Announces Direct-to-Consumer Launch of Wearable Near-Infrared Light Wellness Device

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainlume today announced the direct-to-consumer launch of its wearable 810nm near-infrared light wellness device, now available for purchase through the company’s official website. The head-worn wellness device uses 810nm near-infrared light in 20-minute sessions for wind-down, daily recovery, and focus-oriented routines.

Bringing Near-Infrared Light Wellness Into Everyday Life





For many people, the day doesn't end when work is over. Evenings are often filled with catching up on messages, scrolling through social media, or preparing for the next day's schedule, leaving little time to truly switch off.

Brainlume brings near-infrared light technology into a wearable format intended to fit into everyday wellness routines. Instead of requiring overnight wear or intranasal light delivery, the device is worn like a lightweight headset. A typical 20-minute session can easily become part of an evening wind-down, a break after a demanding workday, or a quiet moment before returning to focused work.

Designed Around How People Actually Use It





Brainlume includes two operating modes for different parts of the day. The 10Hz mode is intended for evening wind-down sessions, while the 40Hz mode is designed for daytime recharge before work, studying, planning, or other mentally demanding activities.

A rechargeable 5000mAh battery gives users the flexibility to use the headset at home, in the office, or while traveling without staying close to a power outlet. The head-worn design also eliminates the need for intranasal insertion, so starting a typical 20-minute session is as simple as putting on the headset and selecting a mode.

Brainlume uses 810nm near-infrared light, a wavelength that sits just beyond the visible spectrum and is commonly explored in light-based wellness technology. The headset brings this technology into a wearable format intended for short, repeatable sessions at home or on the go.

A New Chapter Following Kickstarter





With its Kickstarter campaign completed and backer orders fulfilled, Brainlume is moving beyond its crowdfunding stage and making the device available to more consumers through direct sales on its official website .

"We believe wellness technology works best when it fits naturally into people's lives," said Jie Fu, CEO at Brainlume. "Our goal isn't to make people change their routines. It's to create products that are simple enough to become part of them—whether that's winding down after work, taking a moment to reset, or preparing for the next challenge."

Brainlume is now available through its official website . For more information, product specifications, and current availability, visit brainlumepbm.com .

Contact

Contact person: Gerson Ron

Email: hello@brainlumepbm.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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