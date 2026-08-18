ROTH Announces the Addition of Bryan Baratian to its Technology Research Team

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – ROTH Capital Partners (“ROTH”), www.roth.com, a relationship-driven investment bank focused on growth companies, today announced that Bryan Baratian has joined the firm as Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst. Mr. Baratian will lead ROTH’s research coverage of Digital Assets, AI Infrastructure, and Blockchain.

Mr. Baratian has held roles at Hut 8, 325 Capital, and Morgan Stanley, gaining experience as a digital infrastructure operator, SMID-cap hedge fund activist investor, and securitization banker. At 325 Capital, he worked closely with management teams and boards, leveraging the firm's Bain & Co-derived analytical framework to develop and achieve blueprints for value creation. He earned a B.A., cum laude, from Brandeis University and is a frequent guest speaker at the Brandeis International Business School.

Pat Hearns, Co-Director of Research at ROTH, commented, “I’m pleased to welcome Bryan to our technology research team. I believe Bryan’s strong research background as an investor and understanding of digital assets and AI infrastructure from working with an operating company will serve our clients well.”

“We are committed to expanding our research department across industries and market caps,” said Aaron Gurewitz, Co-CEO of ROTH. “I’m confident that Bryan’s expertise in in digital assets and AI infrastructure will provide valuable insights for our clients and help grow our practice in this strategically important sector.”

Mr. Baratian noted, “I am excited to join ROTH and build out research coverage in Digital Assets, AI Infrastructure, and Blockchain. I look forward to collaborating with the team and utilizing my diverse set of experiences to identify unique opportunities in this important sector for our clients.”

Since 2016, ROTH has been involved in over 280 transactions for its technology clients, with a total transaction value of over $44 Billion. (Source: ROTH 08/17/2026)

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

Investor Contact:

ROTH

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer

949.720.7117, imattson-pain@roth.com

ROTH – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com

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