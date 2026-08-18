Norton Rose Fulbright expands global insurance practice with addition of leading New York coverage disputes partner

New York, NY, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that litigation and disputes partner Ned Kirk has joined its New York office, further advancing the firm’s global insurance offering and strategic focus on the industry.

Ned represents domestic and international insurers and reinsurers in complex commercial disputes with a focus on matters involving representations-and-warranties insurance (R&W), specialty, bad faith, directors and officers liability (D&O) and financial institutions coverage. His addition broadens the firm’s insurance disputes capabilities and complements its leading transactional and regulatory practices, enabling the firm to support clients across the full lifecycle of a matter–from underwriting and transactions through claims and disputes.

“The insurance sector is a significant area of strategic investment for our firm, and the addition of Ned builds on the growth of both our transactional and disputes teams,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “His experience strengthens our ability to provide sophisticated, integrated counsel as insurers face increasingly complex matters in the US and around the world.”

Ned arrives from Clyde & Co, where he worked with partners James Cooper and Mandip Singh Sagoo, who joined Norton Rose Fulbright’s London office this year to add depth in complex coverage and representations-and-warranties insurance. Together, these incoming partners reinforce the firm’s ability to support insurers on sophisticated cross-border disputes and claims worldwide.

Ned’s practice has a strong cross-border component, as he regularly advises insurers across the US, Europe and Asia on claims investigations, coverage litigation and arbitrations. He will help the firm’s global insurance team give coordinated, multijurisdictional guidance to clients across a broad range of matters.

“Ned’s arrival continues the growth of our global insurance offering and reinforces our commitment to this important practice,” said James Bateson, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global Head of Financial Institutions. “He will add further depth to our existing team in the US and globally as we seek to expand the support we provide insurers facing claims, disputes and investigations across major markets.”

Ned joins at a moment of heightened activity in the insurance sector, with R&W and coverage disputes an increasingly prominent area as deal flow and claims volumes rise. Those trends come as companies continue to face a rapidly evolving disputes landscape, a theme highlighted in Norton Rose Fulbright’s recently released 2026 Annual Litigation Trends Survey: A midyear industry pulse.

“The way Norton Rose Fulbright brings together insurance transactions and disputes creates a compelling platform for clients navigating complex risks,” Ned commented. “That breadth is particularly valuable in the R&W space, where transactions, claims and coverage issues are often closely intertwined.”

Licensed in New York and Connecticut, Ned earned his law degree from the Columbus School of Law at The Catholic University of America and his bachelor’s degree from Columbia University. Chambers USA recognized Ned for his insurance dispute resolution work on behalf of insurers in each of the last three years.

Comprised of more than 350 lawyers, Norton Rose Fulbright’s global insurance team advises on significant corporate, regulatory and transactional matters as well as complex claims, class actions, disputes and investigations. These lawyers combine acclaimed legal experience with deep industry knowledge to provide solutions to clients’ most challenging issues.

Norton Rose Fulbright

Norton Rose Fulbright provides a full scope of legal services to the world’s preeminent corporations and financial institutions. The global law firm has more than 3,000 lawyers advising clients across locations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. With its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, Norton Rose Fulbright is recognized for its client service in key industries, including financial institutions; energy, infrastructure and resources; technology; transport; life sciences and healthcare; and consumer markets. For more information, visit nortonrosefulbright.com.

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