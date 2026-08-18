EASE Logistics’ Sheena Galimore Named 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum Rising Star Recognized for Building a High-Performing, AI-Driven Shift Operation

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EASE Logistics (EASE), a full-service third-party and fourth-party logistics provider, announced today that Sheena Galimore, 2nd shift manager, has been named a 2026 Women in Supply Chain Forum Award recipient in the Rising Stars category. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive present the award each year to recognize outstanding women in the industry.

Galimore started on EASE's 3rd shift team and moved up through 3rd shift senior and 2nd shift senior before reaching her current role. She now oversees the company's highest-volume, most profitable support shift, managing several major customer accounts, against daily service and revenue targets. Customers on that shift have singled her out directly for her responsiveness and follow-through, a level of recognition that is not routine in a fast-moving freight environment.

“I started on the night shift, so I know what it takes to keep freight moving when nobody is watching,” said Sheena Galimore, 2nd shift manager, EASE Logistics. “We move freight for some of the biggest names in the business, and we do not get to have an off night. This recognition belongs to the team that shows up with me every night.”

In the first quarter of 2026, Galimore's shift posted the strongest support quarter in EASE's history, setting new records for revenue, margin and volume. She has also driven adoption of AMMI, the company's proprietary AI-driven operations platform, on her shift, using it to handle routine workflow tasks so her team can spend more time on direct customer support. After identifying gaps in how EASE onboarded support shifts, she built additional training materials and took on the extra hours to train new employees.

Over the next year, Galimore wants to make her shift the benchmark for AI-driven performance at EASE and build a team that runs well regardless of who is on the floor. She also plans to share what has worked on her shift with peer managers across the company, so the practices driving her results do not stay limited to one team.

“Sheena represents the kind of leadership we want more of at EASE,” said Peter Coratola Jr., president, CEO and founder, EASE Logistics. “She saw a gap in how we trained new hires and fixed it herself, without being asked.”

The Women in Supply Chain Forum™ Award recognizes female supply chain professionals whose achievements set a foundation for women at every level of the industry. This year's four categories, Rising Stars, Trailblazers, DEI Pioneer and Workforce Innovator, span the different ways women are shaping the industry, from early-career momentum to decades of leadership. Galimore was recognized in Rising Stars, which honors professionals age 39 and under whose work has shaped the supply chain.

The Women in Supply Chain Forum runs Nov. 17 to 19 in Charleston, South Carolina, where this year's award recipients will be recognized. For more information, visit womeninsupplychainforum.com .

About EASE Logistics

EASE Logistics is one of the largest privately held logistics companies in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 2014 by Peter Coratola Jr., EASE has grown into a nationally recognized logistics provider known for its innovation, service and proprietary technology. The company is an eight-time Inc. 5000 honoree and was named the No. 1 transportation company on Fortune's 2023 list of America's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit www.easelogistics.com.

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Makayla Cruz

LeadCoverage

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