Reuters Events Announces Momentum AI Austin 2026, Bringing Together the Executives Shaping the Future of Enterprise AI

Austin, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reuters Events today announced Momentum AI Austin 2026 , its flagship enterprise AI summit, taking place September 24–25, 2026 at the JW Marriott Austin. The invitation-only event will convene Fortune 500 executives, technology innovators and policymakers to define how artificial intelligence is transforming global business.

Momentum AI Austin will welcome more than 500 senior executives, 60+ speakers and an audience of 70%+ decision-makers. Through exclusive on-stage interviews led by senior Reuters journalists, attendees will hear candid conversations with the executives making AI decisions today, creating opportunities for breaking news, major announcements and meaningful industry dialogue.

This year's program features senior executives and policymakers from some of the world's leading organizations, including the Federal Trade Commission, Indeed, Warner Bros., BNY, Arena, CBRE, Paramount and Wells Fargo.

Confirmed speakers include:

Andrew Ferguson , Chairman, Federal Trade Commission

, Chairman, Federal Trade Commission Anthony Moisant, Chief Information Officer & Chief Security Officer, Indeed

Chief Information Officer & Chief Security Officer, Indeed Dave Duvall , Chief Information Officer, Warner Bros.

, Chief Information Officer, Warner Bros. Leigh-Ann Russell , Chief Information Officer & Global Head of Engineering, BNY

, Chief Information Officer & Global Head of Engineering, BNY Anastasios Angelopoulos , Co-Founder & CEO, Arena

, Co-Founder & CEO, Arena Ampily Vijay , Chief Digital & Technology Officer, CBRE Investment Management

, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, CBRE Investment Management Stephen Fefferman , Executive Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Business & Legal Affairs, Paramount

, Executive Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, Business & Legal Affairs, Paramount Chintan Mehta, Chief Information Officer & Head of Digital Technology & Innovation, Wells Fargo

Across two days, the programme explores four strategic content pillars: BUILD (enterprise architecture and infrastructure), GOVERN (governance, cybersecurity and compliance), LEAD (leadership and operating models) and GROW (turning AI investment into measurable business outcomes).

Featured Sessions

Momentum AI Austin 2026 will feature more than 20 executive-led discussions, including:

The AI Honeymoon Is Over-Now Comes the Work : examining why enterprise leaders are moving beyond experimentation toward measurable business transformation.

: examining why enterprise leaders are moving beyond experimentation toward measurable business transformation. From Pilots to Enterprise Scale: where CIOs share how they are deploying AI across global organizations while overcoming infrastructure, governance and cultural challenges.

where CIOs share how they are deploying AI across global organizations while overcoming infrastructure, governance and cultural challenges. Governing the Agentic Enterprise : exploring how businesses are preparing for increasingly autonomous AI systems through new approaches to trust, accountability and risk management.

: exploring how businesses are preparing for increasingly autonomous AI systems through new approaches to trust, accountability and risk management. Leading the AI Enterprise : focusing on the organizational and leadership changes required to embed AI as a core business capability.

: focusing on the organizational and leadership changes required to embed AI as a core business capability. Turning AI into Commercial Value : showcasing how leading enterprises are measuring ROI, creating new products and unlocking growth through AI.

: showcasing how leading enterprises are measuring ROI, creating new products and unlocking growth through AI. Reuters Executive Interviews: featuring exclusive on-stage conversations with Fortune 500 CIOs, CTOs and Chief AI Officers moderated by Reuters journalists, designed to uncover the strategic decisions and announcements shaping the next era of enterprise AI.

Momentum AI Austin is intentionally designed as a highly curated executive summit, bringing together the leaders responsible for enterprise AI strategy rather than the broader technology ecosystem. The event provides a unique environment for senior executives to exchange practical insights, discuss emerging challenges and announce new initiatives in front of an influential audience of peers, investors, analysts and media.

Media accreditation is now open, with a limited number of places available for qualified journalists. Accredited media will have opportunities to attend Reuters journalist-led sessions, cover major announcements and interview senior executives responsible for some of the world's largest enterprise AI programs.

About Reuters Events

Reuters Events brings together the leaders shaping the future of global business through world-class summits and unrivaled executive access. Momentum AI is Reuters Events' flagship conference dedicated to enterprise artificial intelligence, convening the executives driving AI strategy, governance and implementation across the world's largest organisations.

Every Reuters Events conference is underpinned by the trust, independence and journalistic integrity synonymous with Reuters, creating an environment where industry leaders can share meaningful insights, announce new initiatives and engage in credible, newsworthy conversations.