Korbel Expands Innovation Entering Low-ABV Segment with Korbel Aire

GUERNEVILLE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korbel California Champagne , America’s favorite California champagne, proudly announces its latest innovation: Korbel Aire. This sophisticated, low-alcohol California champagne delivers the same exceptional sparkling experience and craftsmanship synonymous with Korbel, at just 7% ABV and 70 calories per serving.

Korbel Aire marks a milestone achievement as the first low-alcohol option on the market from a major domestic sparkling house. Arriving at a pivotal cultural shift, as health and wellness remain top of mind for today's consumers fueling the increased demand for low-alcohol options.

“At Korbel, our commitment to excellence has always been driven by an evolving understanding of American taste,” said Gary B. Heck, President and Owner of Korbel Champagne Cellars. “With Korbel Aire, we are proud to introduce a lower-alcohol alternative for casual, everyday gatherings.”

Bringing Korbel California champagne’s time-honored craftsmanship to a modern, lighter-style occasion, Korbel Aire is vibrant and fruit-forward with bright lemon notes. It fits perfectly with today’s wellness lifestyles, giving consumers the opportunity to enjoy sparkling wine more often, with fewer calories and a lower ABV.

“Korbel Aire represents an important moment for the winery, catering to a new generation of drinkers who seek balance and quality while delivering a bright, crisp, and refreshing option to consumers looking for a more mindful way to enjoy Korbel’s signature sparkle without compromise,” said Tessa Reynolds, Korbel Brand Director at Freixenet Mionetto USA.

Korbel Aire is now available with an SRP of $14.

About Korbel California Champagne®

Established in 1882 in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley, Korbel Champagne Cellars produces the United States’ most popular méthode champenoise champagne. The true measure of Korbel’s success over its 144 years can be seen in its impact on American consumers and in its presence at various celebrations throughout the years. Owned and managed by the Heck family since 1954, Korbel currently makes eleven California champagnes and a limited amount of still wine. In a separate facility, Korbel also produces one of the country’s most respected brandies.

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling and still wine brands from renowned producers worldwide, including Italy, France, Germany, Spain, England, and the United States. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and is number one globally.

For additional news on Freixenet Mionetto USA, visit us on Linkedin.

Media Contact:

Eleni Fritz

Communications & PR Manager

Eleni.Fritz@fxmusa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3092aac9-1996-42d1-bd8e-300ebda818ca