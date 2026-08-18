U.S. Oral Surgery Management Partners with Cottonwood Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Albuquerque

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a management services organization that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – has secured a partnership with Cottonwood Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Albuquerque, USOSM’s third partnership in the state of New Mexico.

“Dr. Joyce Jeffries of Cottonwood Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery has developed a well-earned reputation for exceptional clinical excellence and everything that goes along with that, in particular high-quality patient care and safety,” said USOSM CEO Doug Drew. “These are qualities we value highly.”

Led by Joyce A. Jeffries, DDS, Cottonwood Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is a full scope oral and maxillofacial surgery (OMS) practice located in Albuquerque, N.M. Dr. Jeffries is a board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon, the highest credential that can be obtained in the specialty, according to the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Dr. Jeffries earned her bachelor’s degree from Barry University in Miami Shores, Fla., and her DDS from Howard University in Washington, DC. She completed her OMS, anesthesia and general surgery training at St. Vincent’s Catholic Medical Centers and Jacobi Medical Center in New York City. She also completed her residency there, serving as a chief resident in 2008.

Dr. Jeffries is deeply passionate about giving back through dental and surgical mission work. She is committed to participating in mission trips that provide oral and maxillofacial surgical care to underserved and underrepresented populations, believing that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental part of improving lives.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM sets the standard for oral and maxillofacial surgery management. A management services organization spanning 31 states, USOSM has built a best-in-class network of premier oral and maxillofacial surgeon partners. USOSM provides operational, financial and administrative support services to fuel clinical excellence, innovation and wealth-creation. Visit: https://www.usosm.com.

Contact:

Severa Lynch

SVP, Marketing and Communications

U.S. Oral Surgery Management

Severa.Lynch@usosm.com

202-253-0426