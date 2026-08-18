Final Weeks Heat Up as WhipNash Hummer EV Giveaway Nears August 31 Finish

Nashville, TN, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the WhipNash Made in America Giveaway #1 scheduled to close on August 31, the company is encouraging participants to review the official entry structure before the final countdown begins.

The sweepstakes awards eligible entries through two routes: qualifying purchases through the official giveaway website and a no-purchase mail-in method. Understanding how each route works can help entrants avoid missed entries, incomplete submissions or last-minute confusion.

Standard online entry values

Under the current official rules, an eligible purchase at win.whipnash.com receives 1,000 entries for each whole dollar spent. Entries are calculated from the pre-tax amount of the qualifying purchase, excluding shipping and handling and after discounts are applied. The entry amount displayed with an eligible product or offer should be reviewed before checkout.

Bonus-entry periods

WhipNash may announce limited bonus-entry periods through its website or social channels. During an active period, qualifying website purchases may receive between 2,000 and 4,000 entries per whole dollar, depending on the multiplier announced by the sponsor. Participants should confirm that a bonus is active before completing an entry-related action rather than assuming a previous multiplier still applies.

The no-purchase option

Eligible participants may also enter by mail. Each valid mail-in submission is worth 10,000 entries, with properly prepared submissions postmarked during an announced bonus period potentially receiving the corresponding bonus value. The card and envelope must be hand-printed, each envelope must be mailed separately and all required personal information must be included.

No purchase is necessary to enter or win, and a purchase or payment does not improve the chance of winning. Odds depend on the total number of eligible entries received. The most important step is to follow the official rules exactly and complete any chosen entry method before its applicable deadline.

SWEEPSTAKES DISCLOSURE

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT IMPROVE THE CHANCE OF WINNING. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT on August 31, 2026. Odds depend on the total number of eligible entries received. Subject to the complete Official Rules at whipnash.com/giveaway-rules/.

About WhipNash

WhipNash is an exotic and luxury car rental company based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company offers a curated fleet of high-end vehicles with white-glove, valet-style delivery to Nashville International Airport, hotels, homes, events, and approved locations throughout the Nashville area. WhipNash serves visitors, residents, business travelers, event planners, production teams, and anyone looking to make their Nashville experience unforgettable.

Press Inquiries

Email: support [at] whipnash.com

Phone: +1 615-913-5645

Address: 222 2nd Ave S, STE 1700, Nashville, TN 37201

Web: https://whipnash.com

Press Kit: Available at https://whipnash.com/press