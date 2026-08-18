Open Doors Partners Strengthens Investment Team as Private Markets Enter a Defining Period

WOODSIDE, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Doors Partners, a private investment firm focused on the technologies and infrastructure shaping the next economy, announced the appointment of Ravi Chiruvolu as Managing Partner. The appointment comes as private markets enter one of their most consequential periods in a generation, with several of the most significant technology companies of the decade reaching public markets for the first time.



Among them, Cerebras Systems listed on the Nasdaq in May 2026, raising $5.55 billion in one of the largest U.S. technology IPO since Uber's 2019 IPO. Open Doors Partners held positions in Cerebras ahead of its listing. The firm also held positions in SpaceX ahead of its June 2026 public debut.



Chiruvolu brings more than three decades of experience across technology investing, venture capital, and company-building. He began his career in space robotics at NASA before holding leadership roles at McKinsey, the U.S. Army, and Ameritech. He later served as a General Partner at Alta Partners and Managing Director at Charter Venture Capital, where he backed more than 20 technology companies across multiple market cycles. His background combines technical judgment with three decades of institutional relationships built at the highest levels of the technology industry.



The appointment strengthens a leadership team already anchored by founder and Managing Partner Pramod Dabir, who began his career at Goldman Sachs and TA Associates before founding West Agile Labs, a global product engineering firm that grew to more than 400 people ahead of a private equity-backed exit. Together, the partnership brings operating experience, financial discipline, and the institutional depth that defines access to the most sought-after opportunities in private markets.



Open Doors Partners has made 60+ investments since 2017, co-investing alongside Andreessen Horowitz, NEA, SoftBank, Founders Fund, Sequoia, and Accel. The firm focuses on mid-to-late growth stage companies across artificial intelligence and compute infrastructure, aerospace, defence, next-generation energy, and financial technology.





Important Information:

References to third-party investment firms are provided solely to identify companies in which Open Doors Partners has also invested. Such references do not imply any endorsement, sponsorship, affiliation, or recommendation by, or relationship with, those firms.

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. References to portfolio companies and prior investments are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not indicative of future results or investment recommendations. Investments in private securities involve substantial risks, including the possible loss of principal. Any investment opportunities offered by Open Doors Partners LLC are made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and applicable securities laws.

Ravi Chiruvolu joins Open Doors Partners as Managing Partner.

About Open Doors Partners

Open Doors Partners is a private investment firm focused on the technologies and infrastructure shaping the foundation of the next economy. They invest across artificial intelligence and compute infrastructure, aerospace, defence, next-generation energy, and financial technology. Founded in 2017 and based in Redwood City, California, led by Managing Partner Pramod Dabir and Ravi Chiruvolu. opendoorspartners.com

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