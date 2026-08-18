DLP Bank Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies for Third Consecutive Year

STARKE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLP Bank , a Bradford County-headquartered bank, announced today that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row.

“It’s a privilege to be a repeat Inc. 5000 honoree,” says Chris Funk, President of DLP Bank. “In the years since we were first featured on the Inc. 5000, we’ve expanded our deposit base, broadened our lending portfolio, partnered with Regent Bank , and launched new services—such as private banking—tailored to DLP Capital ’s ecosystem of sponsors and investors,” he continues.

This feat puts DLP Bank in rarefied territory: of the 5,002 companies featured in the 2026 Inc. 5000, only one other bank has made the list for three or more consecutive years.

This year, DLP Bank placed #3,411 on the Inc. 5000, recording cumulative revenue growth of 84% in the three years between 2022 and 2025.

“We’ve had an impressive track record of growth, and we’re not shying away from our role as a community bank,” says Funk. “We remain committed to providing extraordinary service, alongside innovative banking and lending solutions, to our clients in North Florida and beyond.”

Inc. magazine will honor this year’s awardees at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, a three-day event that will be held in Dallas, Texas, from October 14–16. The top 500 companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 will be featured in the fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About DLP Bank: Headquartered in Starke, Florida, three-time Inc. 5000 honoree DLP Bank provides personal and business banking and lending solutions to the residents of Bradford, Union, Putnam, and St. Johns counties. DLP Bank was initially founded as Community State Bank in 1957. In 2025, DLP Bancshares, the parent company of DLP Bank, merged with Regent Capital Corporation, the parent company of Regent Bank. DLP Bank continues to operate as a separate community bank and is on a mission to help clients dream bigger, live better, and prosper more. For more information, visit www.DLP.bank .

About Regent Capital Corporation: Regent Capital Corporation is an Oklahoma-based bank holding company. Regent Bank was founded in 1898 in Nowata, Oklahoma, and was acquired by Regent Capital Corporation in 2008. With eight full-service branches, three loan production offices, and over $2 billion in assets, Regent Bank is one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in the country.

About DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital): DLP Real Estate Capital, Inc. (DLP Capital) is a private real estate investment firm with over $5.5 billion in assets under management (AUM).1 The firm’s core focus is investing in, developing, and financing safe, attainable, and thriving multifamily and single-family rental communities for America’s working families. DLP Capital sponsors a series of open-ended and closed-ended private real estate investment funds for accredited investors and leverages proprietary platforms and frameworks—including its Elite Execution System—to help clients grow while advancing the firm’s mission to build Thriving Communities. Founded in 2006 by Don Wenner in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, DLP Capital is a 14-time Inc. 5000 honoree, most recently in 2026. For more information, visit DLPCapital.com .

1As of December 31, 2025. AUM is the value of the assets DLP Capital manages, which includes real estate and real-estate-backed loans.