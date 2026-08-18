Nova Southeastern University Appoints Kelley Shanley Executive Vice President for University Engagement and External Affairs

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelley Shanley, formerly the vice president for institutional foresight and government relations at Nova Southeastern University (NSU), has been appointed NSU’s new executive vice president for university engagement and external affairs and the president’s advisor for institutional foresight.

Shanley will continue to report to NSU President and Chief Executive Officer Harry K. Moon, M.D., joining the president’s executive leadership team now comprising top officers overseeing academics, external affairs, facilities, finance, healthcare, and operations.

Shanley’s focus as executive vice president will be on providing executive leadership, oversight, and strategic coordination across the university’s principal engagement and external affairs functions, including fundraising, government relations, alumni and community relations, public relations, and marketing communications. He will also continue as NSU’s chief advisor for institutional foresight, working with the president and university leadership to provide strategic perspective on emerging trends, opportunities, and challenges that may shape NSU’s future impact and successes.

“Kelley brings a strategic perspective and a collaborative approach to this important role at NSU,” Moon said. “As we continue to advance our strategic priorities and strengthen our position as a leading healthcare educator and national research university, it is essential that we bring our external-facing efforts together in a coordinated and purposeful way. Kelley will help us build stronger relationships, identify new opportunities, and ensure that our engagement across the university and throughout our community reflects the strength and ambition of NSU.”

In this new and expanded role, Shanley will work to align government relations, fundraising, public relations, marketing, alumni engagement, and community relations efforts around shared institutional priorities. This will help strengthen NSU’s institutional reputation, stakeholder relationships, community contributions, and economic development.

“Kelley’s appointment reflects our commitment to working collaboratively across the university and with our partners to strengthen the relationships that are essential to NSU’s future,” Moon said. “His leadership will help align our advancement, government relations, communications, marketing, alumni, and community engagement efforts around shared institutional priorities.”

Shanley will strengthen relationships with civic, business, nonprofit, educational, and philanthropic organizations. He will also support strategies that advance alumni, donor, community, and stakeholder engagement and will help identify and pursue partnerships that further the university’s institutional priorities.

“I am honored to take on this role at an important time in the continued growth and evolution of Nova Southeastern University,” Shanley said. “NSU has tremendous opportunities to strengthen our relationships with alumni, donors, and academic and research partners, as well as with community, government, and business leaders. By bringing our externally focused teams together around shared priorities, we can amplify the university’s story, deepen engagement, and create new opportunities that advance NSU’s mission and impact.”

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