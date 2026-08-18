InStride Named No. 2,870 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InStride , a leader in workforce development, today announced it has been ranked No. 2,870 overall and No. 47 in Education on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“Making the Inc. 5000 for a second time is a proud moment for InStride, but what matters most is that our clients are at the center of the momentum,” said Craig Maloney, CEO of InStride. “Companies come to InStride to achieve workforce development goals through education and skilling. They trust us to help define the areas of impact, design the appropriate programs and pathways and, most importantly, engage with their employees to navigate the education options and career growth. We are proud of our relationships, the work we are doing, the impact it has, and ROI that we are driving.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now .

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About InStride

InStride is redefining workforce development for companies committed to growing talent from within. Recognized by TIME as one of America’s Top EdTech Companies, we partner with forward-thinking employers across diverse industries to deliver education and skilling solutions that align learning with business strategy and drive measurable results. Visit InStride.com or follow InStride on LinkedIn for more information and updates.