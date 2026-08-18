Liferay and MarketFully Partner to Deliver Culturally Fluent Digital Experiences at Global Scale

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liferay, a leading provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) , and MarketFully , the multilingual content platform for creating, optimizing and managing multicultural content across languages and markets, today announced a technology partnership that augments Liferay DXP’s content and experience with MarketFully's Adaptive Content AI. The partnership enables B2B and B2C enterprises to serve local markets with culturally adapted, brand-safe content without having to wait on agency cycles or settling for literal machine translation.

Today’s customers are multilingual, with the majority of B2B and B2C research happening in the buyer's native language. Yet most digital experiences are still built and maintained English-first, with localization treated as a slow, downstream afterthought. The Liferay and MarketFully partnership addresses this gap directly, moving organizations from translation as a secondary priority to performance-driven multicultural content creation and optimization as a built-in capability of the experience platform.

Solving the Empty Locale Problem

One of the central challenges of launching in any new market is the blank locale phase, where a DXP can spin up a fully structured localized site in minutes, but every translated field starts empty. By leveraging MarketFully, the moment a new locale is created in Liferay DXP, MarketFully's Adaptive Content AI and human editors enrich the local fields with culturally adapted content, reducing time-to-publish from weeks to days.

From Translation to Performing Multicultural Content

Liferay DXP's built-in localization features handle the mechanics of multiple languages. The MarketFully partnership builds on this by ingesting content from Liferay DXP through headless APIs, creating and optimizing culturally adapted variants, and pushing them back into Liferay DXP. Human-in-the-loop editorial reviews ensure nothing ships that would erode brand trust.

Continuous Multilingual SEO and AEO

Localization is not a one-time event. As source content changes and search behavior shifts, localized variants must keep pace. MarketFully allows clients to optimize each localized asset for in-market discoverability, including multilingual SEO and answer engine optimization (AEO) for AI-search results, and to re-sync updated content back into Liferay DXP as source pages evolve, keeping region-specific content current without manual re-localization.

“Our customers spend years building a content strategy that reflects their brand, and then a new market launch forces them to start over in another language,” said Bernard Mc Closkey, Director of Technology Partnerships at Liferay. “MarketFully closes that gap. Now, the moment a new locale is created in Liferay DXP, it comes to life with content that sounds like it was written natively for that market.”

“Global buyers reward content that was clearly made for their market. By connecting our multilingual content platform to Liferay DXP, teams create, optimize and publish multicultural content that ranks in local search and shows up in AI answers, from the day a market goes live," said Mathieu Champigny, CEO at MarketFully.

For more information about the Liferay and MarketFully partnership, visit marketplace.liferay.com/p/marketfully .

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP) . Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com .

About MarketFully

MarketFully is a multilingual content platform for creating, optimizing and managing multicultural content across languages and markets. MarketFully combines AI-powered content creation and optimization with human editorial services across content intelligence, cultural adaptation, and multilingual SEO and AEO, to drive authentic connections and measurable discoverability in every market.

Contact

Breanne Ngo

bngo@ideagrove.com