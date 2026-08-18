The Elwood Officially Opens in Kokomo as Goodin Development Receives Certificate of Occupancy

Indianapolis, IN, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodin Development announced today that The Elwood, a $26 million mixed-use development in Kokomo, has received its certificate of occupancy and is now officially open. This marks a major milestone for Goodin Development and for the City of Kokomo, as the community welcomes its first residents.

The Elwood

Located at 1400 E. Hoffer Street, Kokomo, IN 46902, The Elwood brings 114 Class-A apartment units after only 12 months of construction. The development is a public-private partnership between Goodin Development and the City of Kokomo, and it stands as one of the most significant private investments in the Hoffer Corridor to date.

"Our goal from day one was to set a new standard for quality living here in Kokomo," said Justin Goodin, Founder and CEO of Goodin Development. "The Elwood is the premier place to live within the city, and now that we have our certificate of occupancy, residents can finally see and experience what we set out to build. This is a proud day for our team and for Kokomo."

The Elwood is named after Elwood Haynes, the Indiana-born inventor and industrialist known for his work on early automobiles and stainless steel. The name reflects Kokomo's history of innovation while giving the city a modern community built for how people want to live today.

A New Standard for Kokomo Living

Every apartment at The Elwood is designed to set a new standard for luxury living within the city. One and two-bedroom homes feature:

Quartz countertops and tile kitchen backsplashes

Stainless steel appliances

Luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring

Walk in closets

Smart locks

In-unit washers and dryers

Private balconies or patios

Modern black-framed windows

Beyond the units themselves, The Elwood offers amenities that are hard to find anywhere else in Kokomo, including a work-from-home lounge, a rooftop patio, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an indoor/outdoor resident cafe, a pet spa, indoor bike storage, a courtyard with grilling stations and a fire pit, and EV car charging stations. Combined with the location in the heart of Kokomo, close to local shops, restaurants, and employers, The Elwood gives residents a level of convenience and quality that sets it apart from every other apartment option in the area.

Residents interested in touring the community or applying for a home can schedule a visit now at theelwoodapartments.com.

Commercial Space Available

In addition to its residential units, The Elwood includes 3,000 square feet of high-end commercial space on the ground floor, well suited for a local business or office user looking for space in a high-visibility, high-traffic location in downtown Kokomo. Interested businesses can reach out through goodindevelopment.com to learn more about leasing this space.

About Goodin Development

Goodin Development is a multifamily development company based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Founded by Justin Goodin, the company partners with busy professionals, business owners, and families who want to build wealth through real estate without taking on the responsibilities of being a landlord. Goodin Development focuses on public-private partnerships and builds extraordinary mixed-use communities across Indiana. The Elwood is one of several ground-up projects the company has delivered across Indiana as it continues to grow its presence in the state.

Media Contact: Goodin Development goodindevelopment.com

Press Inquiries

Justin Goodin

Info [at] GoodinDevelopment.com

https://goodindevelopment.com/