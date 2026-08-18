Hankook Tire Brings Dynapro Off-Road Lineup to Jeep Invasion and Overland Expo MTN West





NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Two weekend activations connecting off-road enthusiasts with Hankook Dynapro tires, customized vehicles, tire sweepstakes, and interactive experiences.

Leading global tire manufacturer Hankook Tire will demonstrate the versatility of its Dynapro off-road lineup at two major enthusiast events this weekend: Jeep Invasion Smoky Mountains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Overland Expo MTN West in Loveland, Colorado.

During both events, attendees can get hands-on with Hankook’s Dynapro product line, featuring the mud-terrain MT2, rugged-terrain XT, & all-terrain AT2 Xtreme; see the tires fitted to customized off-road vehicles, and participate in exclusive Hankook merchandise giveaways. Each activation will also include a sweepstakes, offering a grand prize of the winner’s choice of a full set of Dynapro MT2, Dynapro XT, or Dynapro AT2 Xtreme tires.

Built for Jeep Adventure

At Jeep Invasion Smoky Mountains, August 20–22, Hankook will connect with the Jeep community through a vehicle-focused display highlighting the capabilities of its Dynapro lineup. Attendees can see a customized Jeep Wrangler equipped with Dynapro XT tires alongside a Jeep Wrangler Willys riding on Dynapro MT2 tires.

“Jeep Invasion and Overland Expo allow us to meet drivers where their passion for off-road adventure comes to life,” said Heather Kieselbach, Brand Communications Manager, Hankook Tire America Corp. “By giving enthusiasts an up-close look at our Dynapro lineup, we can demonstrate how Hankook delivers the performance and versatility drivers need to pursue their next adventure confidently.”

Supporting the Overland Community

Hankook will continue the weekend at Overland Expo MTN West, August 21–23, following a successful activation and Dynapro Ambassador Camp at Overland Expo PNW. The company will sponsor the Overland Expo Bivvies’, community-centered spaces where attendees can relax, recharge, and connect with fellow adventurers.

Visitors can also attend a Hankook-led educational session focused on selecting the right tire for different off-road conditions and driving needs. At the Hankook booth, the full Dynapro lineup will be on display alongside a Ford Bronco and the “Project X” Nissan Xterra, both equipped with Dynapro MT2 tires.

With tires engineered for all-terrain, mud-terrain, and rugged off-road applications, the Dynapro lineup gives drivers the confidence to choose their own path—from everyday highways to demanding trails.

Together, the two activations demonstrate how Hankook is expanding its presence in North America’s off-road community by showcasing Dynapro tires on off-road vehicles, through education, and with real-world experiences that matter to enthusiasts.

As a top-seven global tire manufacturer, Hankook supports this growth with its world-class, proven engineering expertise, supplying Original Equipment (OE) tires to more than 50 global automakers across approximately 300 vehicle models, from luxury internal combustion to next-generation electric SUVs.

Hankook complements its automotive leadership with high-profile partnerships that increase the brand’s visibility among American consumers, including its position as a Founding Partner and the first-ever Official Tire Partner of TGL presented by SoFi. Hankook Tire effectively bridges the gap between automotive innovation and a trusted, household presence in North America.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing, and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

Hankook Contact

Van-Nessa Hagans / Hankook Tire

731-571-6446

vannessa.hagans@hankookn.com

Contact

Taylor Vincent

Brodeur Partners for Hankook Tire

tvincent@brodeur.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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