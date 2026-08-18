Continuum Powders and Mastrex Partner to Validate Sustainable Metal Powders for Mastrex LPBF Systems

Orange County, CA & Houston, TX, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Powders, a leader in high-performance metal powders for additive manufacturing, and Mastrex, an innovator in laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology, today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate the evaluation, parameter development, and validation of Continuum's metal powders across all Mastrex MX series machines.

By bringing together materials expertise and machine development, the companies aim to simplify the path from powder selection to successful production, giving customers greater confidence when implementing new materials for demanding additive manufacturing applications.

Initial efforts are focused on cobalt chrome, Ti-6Al-4V, and 17-4 stainless steel, with additional materials—including nickel-based superalloys and copper-nickel alloys—planned as the partnership expands. Together, the companies are working to optimize processing parameters and establish repeatable print performance across Mastrex's growing portfolio of LPBF systems.

"One of the biggest barriers to broader adoption of additive manufacturing isn't a lack of innovation—it's reducing the effort required for customers to confidently implement new materials and technologies," said Jon Cozens, Chief Executive Officer of Continuum Powders. "By working closely with Mastrex from the beginning, we're helping create a more seamless path from material selection and process development to successful production. Ultimately, our shared goal is to give customers greater confidence in the complete manufacturing solution, not just the powder."

The companies are assessing powder behavior, processing conditions, build consistency, and material performance on applicable Mastrex systems. This work is intended to deliver reliable starting parameters and supporting technical data, helping customers reduce the time and resources typically required to introduce a new material.

"Mastrex entered the market with the aim of providing high-quality LPBF technology while at the same time lowering the barrier of entry," said Ilay Fridland, Partner for Mastrex. "Customers are looking for complete manufacturing solutions, not disconnected pieces of the process. Collaborating closely with Continuum allows us to optimize materials alongside our LPBF platforms, helping customers adopt new applications with greater confidence while reducing development effort."

Rather than a one-time initiative, both companies view this announcement as the beginning of a broader technical collaboration. As additional materials progress through validation and qualification milestones, Continuum and Mastrex plan to share technical updates, application data, and customer success stories that demonstrate the performance of optimized powder-platform combinations across real-world manufacturing environments.

"The future of additive manufacturing depends on strong collaboration across the industry," Cozens added. "Success isn't determined by great hardware or great materials alone. It's achieved when every part of the manufacturing ecosystem works together to help customers move faster, reduce risk, and manufacture with confidence."

Manufacturers interested in evaluating Continuum powders on a Mastrex LPBF platform may contact the companies to discuss sample builds, parameter-development programs, and application-specific testing.

About Continuum Powders

Continuum Powders is the leader in high-performance, sustainable metal powders with locations across the United States. Continuum is the creator of The Greyhound M2P (melt to powder) Platform, a patented cradle-to-cradle process of recycling alloyed metal waste-stream products into powder in a single processing step. The platform affords customers the same high-quality spherical metal powder they use today while contributing significantly to their decarbonization and sustainability programs by utilizing Continuum Powders’ nearly carbon-free powder materials. The company supports additive and advanced manufacturing applications with process-ready materials, custom particle size distributions, and alloy development programs built for qualification and scale. Continuum is a portfolio company of Ara Partners; a global private equity and infrastructure firm focused on decarbonizing the industrial economy.

About Mastrex

Mastrex develops laser powder bed fusion systems designed to make industrial metal additive manufacturing more accessible, flexible, and practical. The company’s LPBF portfolio supports organizations ranging from research laboratories and educational institutions to industrial manufacturers developing production applications.

Mastrex provides integrated metal additive solutions that include LPBF equipment, material and parameter development, application support, installation, training, and production-readiness services. Learn more about Mastrex at www.Mastrex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

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