Nashville, TN 37210, United States, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bastion USA and BUNTIN Merge to Create a New Global Independent Powerhouse

Two of the most respected independent agencies worldwide, Bastion USA and BUNTIN, have announced a landmark merger that will see the creation of a new global network designed to turn the ad world “Upside Down Under” by challenging traditional holding companies and redefining what independence can achieve at scale.

With operations spanning the United States, Australia and New Zealand, the merger positions the combined business as one of the strongest and most integrated independent agency groups worldwide, a network built for modern marketers with borderless connection, creativity, empowerment and measurable impact.

The BastionBUNTIN merger brings together two agencies with complementary strengths and shared philosophies with Bastion’s integrated, multi-disciplinary structure and BUNTIN’s U.S. market leadership and creative depth leading to a positioning of Creating Strength Through Conviction.

“This is a transformational moment for both our agencies,” said Cheuk Chiang, Group CEO of Bastion. “We’re creating a model for what the future of independent marketing looks like. Connected and collaborative with the depth of capability of a network yet delivering with the speed and service of an independent.”

Jeffrey Buntin, Jr., Owner of BUNTIN and U.S. Co-Chairman of the merged business, added: “Modern marketers need agency partners who are transparent, nimble and client-centric, not simply focused on growing their own businesses. We’ve always believed that great work doesn’t just capture attention, it inspires conviction and drives business results. Joining forces with Bastion gives us the infrastructure, expertise and reach to do that on a global scale and help more clients to become stronger. It’s an alignment of vision, not just business.”

Under the merger, the US business will operate under the BastionBUNTIN name in the United States, establishing Nashville as a key hub for North American operations alongside existing offices in Los Angeles and New York and part of the wider Bastion Group in Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland and Wellington. Together, the agencies will deliver end-to-end marketing and communications capability across brand strategy, creative, media, communications, PR, digital, insights and experience across a unified model allowing clients to access integrated teams and specialist expertise across borders without the bureaucracy of traditional networks.

“This partnership extends far beyond geography,” said Jeff Browe, CEO of BastionBUNTIN. “It’s about uniting people, ideas and expertise around a shared belief in integration and outcomes. We’re building a network for modern marketers that’s global by design and independent by choice.”

The merger follows a series of strategic moves by Bastion to expand its global footprint and deepen its U.S. presence. For BUNTIN, the partnership provides immediate access to new markets and disciplines, creating opportunities for clients and talent across both hemispheres.

Together, BastionBUNTIN USA is poised to accelerate its collective ambition to become the most integrated independent agency in the world, putting clients, brands and people in a position of strength to live with conviction and win on results.

ENDS

For further information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Jillian Wyatt | jillian.wyatt@bastionbuntin.com

About BastionBUNTIN

BastionBUNTIN is the U.S. business of global independent agency network, Bastion, with more than 400 talented team members across Nashville, Los Angeles, New York, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Auckland, and Wellington.

BastionBUNTIN exists to put clients, brands, and people in a position of strength to live with conviction and win on results. Combining the scale and capabilities of a global network with the agility of an independent agency, BastionBUNTIN delivers integrated services built for the modern marketer. Its clients span a wide range of industries, from entrepreneurial startups to global market leaders, including Kellogg’s, United Airlines, Spotify, L’Oreal, Avocados from Mexico, Yoshinoya, Cotton Candy Grapes, SERVPRO, CFP Board, Coca-Cola Consolidated, MARS, Trex, Republic Bank, The Joint, Tennessee Lottery, Trackhouse, Southwest Value Partners, TennPop Seltzer, Clayton Homes, Clearly Clean, and KANAK Naturals.

BastionBUNTIN can be found at bastionbuntin.com and @bastionbuntin.

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