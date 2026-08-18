Grandview Coaching & Consulting Launches Values-Based Career and Executive Coaching Practice

Columbia, MD, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grandview Coaching & Consulting, LLC. is launching a career and executive coaching practice designed to help ambitious professionals move beyond simply landing another job and instead identify and pursue the right role for their ambitions, values, and priorities.

Sara Brens, founder of Grandview Coaching & Consulting, LLC.

Founded by Sara Brens, a Certified Professional Coach with 20 years of corporate and leadership experience across Fortune 500 & Global Brands, Grandview brings together two elements often separated in traditional career coaching: deep values work and practical career strategy. Brens' background spans fashion, consumer goods, digital, merchandising, strategy, and operations, giving clients guidance grounded in real corporate leadership experience.

At the center of the practice is The Grandview Career Method™️, a five-stage methodology: CLARIFY → POSITION → EXPOSURE → LAND → THRIVE. The process begins with values and strengths work to define success around each client's ambitions, motivations, priorities, and life. That clarity is then translated into action through personal positioning, résumé and LinkedIn strategy, job search, a personal AI-driven networking strategy, interview preparation, and one-on-one coaching. Executive coaching is also available after a client lands to support continued growth and success.

Grandview currently offers two primary engagements. Grandview Accelerator™️ is a focused, one-month program for professionals seeking career clarity, stronger positioning, and a practical strategy for what comes next. Grandview Pursuit™️ is a comprehensive three-month career transition program supporting clients through clarity, positioning, search, networking, interviewing, and landing the right next role.

“The goal isn't just to help someone land another job. It's to help them understand what the right role looks like for them, and then build a strategy to pursue it. When career decisions are grounded in your values, ambitions, and priorities, success becomes much more personal, intentional, and sustainable... then, we really KICK ASS!” said Brens.

The Grandview name comes from Grandview Farms, where Brens grew up. From the top of the hill, the view stretched for miles, an experience that came to represent perspective, hard work, courage, values, and potential. Those principles now shape Grandview's approach to values-based career coaching and executive coaching.

Grandview serves professionals seeking career clarity, career transition support, career change strategy, leadership coaching, and executive career coaching, including mid-career professionals, executives, and leaders. To learn more, visit www.grandview-cc.com or connect with Sara Brens on LinkedIn.

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About Grandview Coaching & Consulting, LLC.

Grandview Coaching & Consulting is a career and executive coaching practice that helps ambitious professionals clarify what they want from their careers and pursue roles aligned with their ambitions, values, and priorities through values-based coaching and practical career strategy.

Press Inquiries

Sara Brens

sara [at] grandview-cc.com

https://www.grandview-cc.com