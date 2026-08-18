Tunnel to Towers Foundation Announces Powerful Conclusion to “Steel Across America” Tour Marking 25 Years Since September 11, 2001

Staten Island, New York, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation today announced a series of commemorative events marking 25 years since September 11, 2001, culminating in the powerful conclusion of its four-and-a-half-month Steel Across America tour. After carrying a World Trade Center steel beam across the country to more than 35 stops across 21 states and 10,500 miles, the Foundation will make final tour stops at West Point, Boston, and Washington, DC before returning to Lower Manhattan.

On the morning of September 11, Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller and the Siller family will lead a solemn procession following World Trade Center steel through the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel (now the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel). The procession will retrace the heroic final footsteps of fallen FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller – exactly 25 years to the day after he ran through that same tunnel with 60 pounds of gear on his back and gave his life while saving others. World Trade Center steel will accompany the procession through the tunnel only. The steel will not travel to, enter, or stop at the World Trade Center site.

Steel Across America Tour Final Stops (Additional Details to Follow):

September 1 – 9:30 a.m. ET: United States Military Academy at West Point, NY - Public

United States Military Academy at West Point, NY - September 3 – 9:30 a.m. ET: Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial, Boston, MA - Public

Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial, Boston, MA - September 8: The White House, Washington, D.C. - Invitation Only

The White House, Washington, D.C. - September 11: The Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, New York City – Open to Press

The Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, New York City – September 13: NY Giants vs Dallas Cowboys, MetLife Stadium, NJ – Game Ticket Required

*Media Should email T2TSteelTour@Sloanepr.com for Press Information and Access to Listed Events*

“For the past four months, communities across the country have welcomed this sacred piece of American history with incredible emotion,” said Frank Siller, Tunnel to Towers Foundation Chairman and CEO. “Watching people stand in front of that steel, hugging it, praying over it, weeping, reminds me every single day of why we do this work. On September 11th, my family and I will walk the same two miles my little brother Stephen ran 25 years ago, carrying his memory home through that tunnel. Together, we will make sure that his sacrifice, and the sacrifice of every hero we have lost, is Never Forgotten.”

On September 11, 2001, Stephen Gerard Siller, who was assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1, had just finished his shift and was on his way to play golf with his brothers when he heard over his scanner that a plane had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. Stephen drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, but it had already been closed for security purposes. Determined to carry out his duty, he strapped 60 pounds of gear to his back and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he gave his life while saving others.

It was that act of sacrifice that led Frank Siller and the Siller family to create the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. In the 25 years since its inception, the foundation has delivered more than 2,000 mortgage-free homes and committed over $1 billion to support America's veterans, first responders, and the families they leave behind. This year, in tribute to the 343 FDNY firefighters lost on 9/11, the Foundation is delivering 343 mortgage-free homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, as well as Gold Star families and the families of fallen first responders who leave behind young children. Since 2022, the Foundation's Homeless Veteran Program has also provided housing assistance and services to more than 20,000 of America's homeless veterans.

“My father lived every single day in service," said Stephen Siller Jr., son of fallen FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller and Manager, T2T In Line of Duty Program. “When we walk through that tunnel 25 years later to the day, I know he'll be with us every step of the way. Steel Across America has been an incredible journey that has shown the true patriotism that every corner of our country displayed on and after September 11th. It is our promise that my father’s sacrifice, and the sacrifice of every soul lost on that day, will Never be Forgotten, and walking that tunnel will be my way of showing him we are continuing to carry on his legacy.”

For the full Steel Across America tour route and more information, visit T2T.org.

For media interested in B-Roll and photos from the Steel Across America tour, click here.

Note to media: The World Trade Center steel travels through the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel only. It does not stop at, enter, or make an appearance at the World Trade Center site or the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Media seeking steel visuals should coordinate with T2TSteelTour@Sloanepr.com for approved locations.

About the Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Born from the tragedy of 9/11, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation carries out its mission to “do good” by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

Children of the Foundation’s home recipients are offered full scholarships for undergraduate degrees and accredited trade school programs, helping secure their futures. The Foundation is also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Visit T2T.org to learn more, and follow Tunnel to Towers on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

T2TSteelTour@Sloanepr.com

Caroline Magyarits, Caroline.Magyarits@t2t.org

Sean Groman, Sean.Groman@sloanepr.com

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