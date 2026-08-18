USAHS Celebrates 20,000 Degrees Amid Continued Growth and Program Expansion

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS), a leading graduate-level healthcare education institution, reached a major milestone graduating its 20,000th alumni, reflecting its continued growth and sustained impact on healthcare education.

The milestone was celebrated during USAHS’ summer 2026 commencement ceremonies across its five campuses , where 564 graduates from their Speech-Language Pathology (SLP), Occupational Therapy (OT), Physical Therapy (PT), and Nursing programs joined a growing network of 20,000 exceptional alumni delivering care in clinics, hospitals, schools, and communities nationwide. Collectively, USAHS graduates help serve an estimated 500,000 patients each week, expanding access to care and strengthening the healthcare workforce.

“This milestone is more than a number. It reflects the transformational work of our faculty, staff, and clinical partners who ensure that our students are prepared to lead with skill, compassion, and purpose,” said Vivian Sanchez, Chancellor and Chief Executive Officer at USAHS. “It stands as a testament to our enduring and unwavering commitment to provide access to graduate health sciences education and to meeting the needs of the healthcare workforce.”

While reaching 20,000 alumni marks an important milestone in USAHS’ growth, the University is continuing to build on that momentum. Through new programs, expanded learning opportunities that increase access to education, and significant investments in innovation hubs across its campuses, USAHS is preparing students to shape the future of their professions.

New St. Augustine Campus Location Expands Opportunities for Learning and Collaboration

USAHS’ newly relocated and expanded St. Augustine, Florida, campus is continuing to grow its role as a destination for healthcare education, professional learning and collaboration. On November 7 and 8, the new campus will host the Florida Occupational Therapy Association’s 2026 Annual Conference and Exhibit Hall, bringing occupational therapy professionals and students together in a learning environment designed specifically for the evolving needs of healthcare education. Since opening the new campus last year, USAHS has continued to invest in the campus, adding a 2,300-square-foot Outdoor Learning Center with spaces for hands-on instruction and experiential education, a 2,814-square-foot Movement Science Laboratory supporting biomechanics instruction, research and clinical education, and a new technology-enabled conference room designed for multi-campus meetings and collaborative events. These enhancements build on the campus’ advanced simulation and clinical labs, collaborative learning spaces and technology-enabled classrooms.

New Part-Time MS-SLP Pathway Creates Greater Flexibility for Students

USAHS is also expanding access to graduate education in speech-language pathology with the launch of a new part-time Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology (MS-SLP) pathway. The first cohort is planned to begin at USAHS’s Dallas, Texas, campus in summer 2027, providing students with an additional option for pursuing an MS-SLP degree. The new pathway builds on the continued growth of USAHS’ MS-SLP program and reflects USAHS’s efforts to create more flexible pathways into healthcare careers.

Continued Growth and Innovation Across Healthcare Education

These developments are part of USAHS’ broader commitment to evolving its programs and learning models to meet the changing needs of students, healthcare professionals, and the communities they serve. USAHS recently introduced a shortened curriculum for its Master of Occupational Therapy (MOT) and Doctor of Occupational Therapy (OTD) programs across all campuses, allowing students to complete their degrees in two years or less. Its MS-SLP program has expanded from a single campus in Austin, Texas, to four campuses across three states, with locations in Austin and Dallas, Texas; San Marcos, California; and St. Augustine, Florida. USAHS has also introduced a Hybrid Immersion model for its Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program at its San Marcos, Miami, and Dallas campuses, giving students greater flexibility by combining online learning with immersive, hands-on campus experiences. Together, these investments demonstrate how USAHS continues to expand access, strengthen the student experience and prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals.

USAHS’ 20,000-alumni milestone, continued program expansion and investments in new learning environments reflect the University’s broader growth and evolving role in healthcare education. As USAHS continues to expand its reach and create new pathways for students, it remains focused on preparing skilled healthcare professionals, strengthening the healthcare workforce, improving patient outcomes and increasing access to care in communities nationwide.

To learn more about USAHS and its programs, visit: https://www.usa.edu/

About the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution dedicated to educating, mentoring and inspiring the next generation of health sciences practitioners. The University offers graduate level physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, nursing and Doctor of Education as well as continuing education. Founded in 1979, USAHS has a network of five campuses that span three states—California, Florida and Texas—and is institutionally accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1080 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 500, Alameda, CA 94501, (501) 748-9001, www.wscuc.org. The University is transforming society by instructing tomorrow’s healthcare providers to be skilled, confident and a force for good through its Certified B Corp status. Follow USAHS on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok. To learn more, visit: usa.edu/ .

Media Contact: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]