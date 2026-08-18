Ketogenic Foundation Announces 2026 Conference Exploring the Future of Metabolic Health and Chronic Disease Care

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ketogenic Foundation today announced Frontiers in Metabolic Health & Nutritional Ketosis: Advancing Science and Practice, taking place October 4–7, 2026, at The Sheraton Dallas Hotel. The conference will convene academic researchers, clinicians, healthcare leaders, educators, advocates, and industry innovators to examine emerging evidence in metabolic health and nutritional ketosis and applications in chronic disease care prevention and reversal.

The program will address a central question: How can advances in metabolic nutrition science help change the trajectory of chronic disease?

With obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic inflammation, and metabolic dysfunction–associated steatotic liver disease placing a growing burden on patients and healthcare systems, the conference will examine the relationships among nutrition, metabolism, and long-term health outcomes. Through multidisciplinary dialogue, the participants will explore emerging science, challenge conventional assumptions, identify unanswered questions, and advance evidence-based approaches to prevention, treatment, and health optimization.

“Healthcare is at an inflection point,” said Brittanie Volk, PhD, RD, Executive Director of the Ketogenic Foundation. Despite extraordinary advances in medicine, a growing number of people are living with chronic disease, and its impact extends far beyond a diagnosis, affecting families, entire communities, and healthcare funding. At its heart, healthcare is about helping people live longer, healthier, and fuller lives. This conference will create a forum for rigorous scientific dialogue, collaboration, and discovery at a time when the connections among nutrition, metabolism, and long-term health demand serious attention.”

Featured Faculty

Among the distinguished faculty are several of the most influential leaders in metabolic health and nutritional ketosis, whose work has helped shape research, clinical practice, and healthcare strategy:

Jeff Volek, PhD, internationally-recognized researcher, author, and professor whose groundbreaking work has transformed understanding of low-carbohydrate nutrition, ketogenic therapies, athletic performance, and metabolic flexibility.

Stephen Phinney, MD, PhD one of the original architects of modern ketogenic science and a globally respected physician-scientist whose research has shaped clinical understanding of nutritional ketosis for more than four decades. Dr. Phinney has successfully treated many thousands of patients with ketogenic nutrition.

John Schoonbee, MD, Global Chief Medical Officer of Swiss Re, whose work focuses on metabolic health and its impact on noncommunicable diseases, life expectancy, and life and health insurance claims experience. He leads Swiss Re’s metabolic health initiative, drawing on research and collaboration with experts around the world.

They will be joined by physicians, researchers, healthcare innovators, educators, and patient advocates presenting recent findings, clinical applications, implementation strategies, and priorities for future research.

Conference Program

Planned programming will include:

CME-accredited educational sessions for healthcare professionals*

Scientific presentations featuring the latest metabolic health research

Clinical case studies and practical implementation strategies

Abstract and poster presentations highlighting emerging discoveries

Industry exhibits and innovation showcases

Networking opportunities connecting clinicians, researchers, advocates, and industry leaders

*This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of Metabolic Health Initiative and The Ketogenic Foundation. Metabolic Health Initiative is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

The conference is designed for physicians, nurses, dietitians, researchers, healthcare executives, students, policymakers, nonprofit leaders, and patient advocates from across the United States and around the world. The unique meeting format prioritizes audience engagement to push the boundaries of our knowledge and foster innovation and progress.

As interest in metabolic health continues to expand across healthcare, academia, business, and public policy, Frontiers in Metabolic Health & Nutritional Ketosis aims to foster meaningful dialogue and accelerate the translation of scientific research into real-world patient outcomes.

"The future of healthcare will require bold questions, rigorous science, and collaboration across disciplines," Volk added. "This conference is designed to bring together the people leading that work and provide a platform for advancing solutions that can improve lives."

Registration, Sponsorship, and Additional Information

Healthcare professionals, researchers, students, industry partners, and advocates are encouraged to join the learning and discussion.

Registration is now open, and the conference is accepting sponsorship applications and exhibitor inquiries.

For registration and additional information, visit: conference.ketogenicfoundation.org

Those interested in supporting a student or trainee’s attendance may contribute to the conference scholarship through our donation page .

About the Ketogenic Foundation

The Ketogenic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing education, research, and awareness of nutritional ketosis and metabolic health. Through education, scientific collaboration, and community engagement, its team of scientists, clinicians, and advocates translates the latest research into real-world practice to improve health worldwide. The Foundation supports aspiring healthcare professionals through free, evidence-based, continuously updated curricula specifically designed for medical students and future nutrition and behavior-change specialists. By empowering the next generation of healthcare professionals with cutting-edge nutrition science, the Foundation helps advance evidence-based approaches that can improve patient outcomes and contribute to a future in which nutrition drives better health for all.

Media Contact

The Ketogenic Foundation

Katrina Ruff

Katrina.ruff@forumsmeetings.com

(303) 366-1014