RELM INSURANCE APPOINTS SUE CRAWFORD TO LEAD DISTRIBUTION STRATEGY





New York, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relm Insurance (‘Relm’), the leading insurer focused on emerging industries, today announced the appointment of Sue Crawford as SVP – Head of Distribution reporting to Shane Doyle, Chief Underwriting Officer. Based in New York, Crawford will lead Relm’s distribution efforts, working with brokers and underwriting teams as the company expands its product portfolio, sector reach, and international presence.

Crawford joins Relm from Acrisure, where she managed the company’s eight largest strategic carrier partnerships, connecting those carriers to Acrisure’s full capabilities spanning wholesale, reinsurance, programs, and specialty. She brings over 25 years of experience developing distribution and insurer relationships across the US, London, and Australia / New Zealand markets, including senior roles at Aon and Marsh.

Crawford takes over distribution strategy from Christian Capes-Davies, who has moved into a new role as Group Head of Innovation and Digital Capital. Crawford will focus on strengthening broker partnerships and bringing the company’s products to a wider market. A key part of that work will be helping brokers identify where Relm’s products can add value for their clients and creating clearer routes to market across emerging industries.

“Emerging risks like digital assets, AI, and the new space economy aren’t niche anymore; they’re becoming core to how brokers serve their clients, and that’s not slowing down. What excites me about Relm is the distribution side of that: getting the right people in the room early, so brokers and carriers aren’t working these opportunities in silos. It’s about building relationships that let us bring smarter, better-informed capacity to the table,” said Crawford.

“Sue has spent her career looking at distribution from multiple sides, and that perspective is incredibly valuable to us,” said Doyle. “She understands how to bring brokers, carriers, and underwriting teams together around opportunities that might otherwise sit in separate parts of the market. As Relm grows, we want to make sure the breadth of what we offer is reaching the right brokers and that we are delivering solutions to their clients, and Sue has the relationships and commercial instincts to help us do that.”

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ABOUT RELM INSURANCE

The Relm Insurance group of companies comprises Relm Insurance Ltd., a Bermuda-domiciled specialty insurance carrier supporting emerging industries and next-generation technologies, and its affiliates. Relm Insurance was launched in 2019 to address the scarcity of insurance capacity available to high-growth markets and plays an active role in bolstering the resilience of innovative industries.

Relm's unrivaled industry expertise and solutions-driven track record make it a highly sought-after risk partner for businesses and institutions operating at the forefront of various industries including web3, digital assets, AI, biotech, and the space economy. Relm Insurance Ltd. has earned a Financial Stability Rating of ‘A, Exceptional’ from Demotech.

Visit: www.relminsurance.com for more information.

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