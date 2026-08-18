Unaudited results of INVL Baltic Farmland for 6 months of 2026

Unaudited consolidated net profit of the INVL Baltic Farmland amounted to EUR 243,000 for 6 months of 2026 and the revenue was EUR 451,000 (for 6 months of 2025 consolidated net profit was EUR 244,000 and revenue was EUR 427,000).

Additional information:

INVL Baltic Farmland, a company that invests in agricultural land, earned an unaudited net profit of EUR 243 thousand in the first half of this year – almost the same as in the same period last year. The company's revenue for the period grew by 5.6% to EUR 451 thousand.

"This year, a favourable harvest is forecast in Lithuania, and similar trends are being observed on the plots we lease. Admittedly, the size of the harvest is only part of the picture; the purchase prices for agricultural produce are no less important and, together with the abundance of the harvest, will determine the overall seasonal result for our tenants. Despite the fluctuations common to the sector, the farmland rental market remains stable," says Justė Gumovskienė, the Director of INVL Farmland Management, the company which administers the land of INVL Baltic Farmland.

At the end of June this year, INVL Baltic Farmland's equity was EUR 20.03 million. That amounts to EUR 6.20 per share. Compared to the end of June 2025, the value of this indicator has increased by 4.1% over the year, including dividends paid out.

The company plans to earn a net profit of EUR 440 thousand and generate consolidated revenue of EUR 940 thousand this year. This forecast is based on the assumption that the value of the land plots held will not change during 2026, that no new land purchase or sale transactions will take place, and that there will be no changes in the impairment of trade receivables or any impact of trade receivables on the size of the administration fee.

In 2025, the consolidated revenue of INVL Baltic Farmland was EUR 891 thousand, and its net profit was EUR 816 thousand. The company’s shareholders were allocated dividends of EUR 387 thousand for the year 2025, representing EUR 0.12 per share.

Listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange, INVL Baltic Farmland’s subsidiaries in Lithuania manage approximately 3,000 hectares of agricultural land which is leased to agricultural companies and farmers.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com

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