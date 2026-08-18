From "Exhibits" to "Marketable Products": The "Implementation Stories" of CIFTIS 2026 Reflect Beijing's New Services Trade Ecosystem

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How lasting an impact can a several-day exhibition leave? When the spotlight fades from the booths, how do the "exhibits" that dazzled at CIFTIS cross borders and transform into real "commodities"? At a recent media briefing on the implementation outcomes of the 2026 CIFTIS, a series of vivid "implementation stories" provided answers. From short dramas sparking tourism hotspots to humanoid robots entering city landmarks, CIFTIS is leveraging its powerful "magnetic pull" to shift from "short-term buzz" to "long-term engagement."

Making Services Tangible: Breaking Down Trust Barriers for More Efficient Transactions

Services trade is intangible -- how do you build trust? Zhao Qizhou, Member of the Party Leadership Group of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau and Director of the Beijing International Service Trade Affairs Center, uses "tangibility" to address this challenge.

"CIFTIS is committed to transforming intangible services into visible cases and tangible experiences," said Zhao. Through project roadshows and supply-demand matchmaking, many companies have gone from being "unknown" to signing cross-border contracts. For example, Beijing-based tech company RigourTech brought its "China Hawk-Eye" technology to the fair and successfully exported it to markets in South America and Southeast Asia.

To enable more precise matchmaking, CIFTIS 2026 has for the first time set up a "Going Global Service Promotion Roadshow Zone," which has already received strong interest. The upgraded digital platform now features an AI-powered guidance map, transforming the process from "people searching for information" to "information finding people." To date, the platform has published over 2,900 supply-demand projects and facilitated more than 370 offline business negotiation sessions.

Accelerating Implementation: From Short Dramas to Cross - Border Connections

At the "Project Implementation Stories" session, Liu Jichao, Deputy General Manager of Beijing Shuting Shijie Cultural Development Co., Ltd., shared that leveraging the CIFTIS platform, the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center has identified 120 prime filming locations along the Grand Canal and the Randeng Pagoda, deeply integrating short dramas with cultural tourism. In 2025, short dramas like Prayer for Peace not only made the recommendation list of the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) but also boosted tourism at their filming locations, helping the Sub-Center's audiovisual industry achieve the highest growth rate in the city in the first half of 2025.

On the other side, Dong Bo, Chairman and CEO of Krstar Innovation Services, described a "two-way journey" from Seoul to Haidian. Facilitated by CIFTIS, Krstar Innovation Services partnered with the Korea Technology Innovation Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (INNOBIZ) to establish six innovation spaces in Beijing and organise a delegation of Haidian-based tech companies to exhibit in South Korea. "Government support is always by our side," Dong remarked. This "accompanied" approach has enabled Korean companies to stand right beside the Zhongguancun industrial chain, achieving a leap from isolated exchanges to co-building an industrial platform.

Hard Tech, Strong Ecosystem: From Offering Incentives to Providing Scenarios

In a roundtable discussion, for hard-tech fields such as embodied intelligence and green building, a full-chain institutional innovation framework is systematically transforming traditional single-policy incentives into multi-dimensional ecosystem empowerment.

Zeng Hui, Senior Vice President of Galaxy General Robotics, admitted that the scarcity of high-quality data is a bottleneck for the industry. Beijing has built a four-pillar support system by setting the direction through action plans, building momentum with national funds, and providing real-world testing grounds. Currently, Galaxy General's "Space Capsule" robots are operating regularly at multiple landmarks in Beijing.

Wang Tielin, Deputy Party Secretary and Trade Union Chair of CSCEC City Construction Development Co., Ltd., noted that Beijing has upgraded government services into a systematic, full-life-cycle support system for projects. For example, the "One-Stop Guide" for engineering project approval reforms provides enterprises with clear expectations for procedures. Meanwhile, the abundance of urban renewal scenarios offers a testing ground for business transformation. "CIFTIS is not only a platform for market expansion but also a catalyst for internal capability building."

As the 2026 CIFTIS is set to open on September 9 at Shougang Park, these already-implemented outcomes are becoming the most vivid testament to Beijing's business environment.