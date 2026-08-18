2026 CIFTIS Health and Hygiene Services Section Media Briefing Held at Shougang Park in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Recently, the Media Briefing for the Health and Hygiene Services Section of the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) was held at Shougang Park in Beijing. As one of the core sections of CIFTIS, the Health and Hygiene Services Section will be presented from September 9 to 13 in Hall 2 of Shougang Park, under the permanent theme "Global Services, Shared Health." With a 7,500-square-metre exhibition area, 15 supporting conferences and forums, and a series of innovative events, it aims to create an open platform connecting global resources in areas such as digital healthcare, innovative pharmaceuticals, high-end medical equipment, and intelligent traditional Chinese medicine.

The exhibition layout has been comprehensively upgraded, with the debut of the "Future Medical Technology Frontier Zone," bringing together eight specialised and innovative SMEs in precision medicine and cell therapy, providing a dedicated growth stage for tech-driven small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the exhibition will feature zones for Technological Innovation & AI Experience, Traditional Medicine Innovation & Development, and Smart Health & Elderly Care, covering the entire spectrum from cutting-edge technology and TCM innovation to public health and wellness.