AI as a Service Market Surges to $91.20 billion at a CAGR 35.1% by 2030 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global AI as a Service Market is projected to grow from USD 20.26 billion in 2025 to USD 91.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period.

The global AI as a Service Market is entering a new phase of rapid expansion as organizations accelerate cloud-based AI adoption to improve operational efficiency, automate business processes, and enhance customer engagement. Enterprises are increasingly embracing AIaaS to access advanced AI capabilities without the cost and complexity of building in-house infrastructure. Growth is fueled by rising demand for cost-effective AI solutions, widespread cloud adoption, and continued advances in machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and generative AI technologies that are expanding enterprise AI use cases across industries.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size (2025): USD 20.26 billion

USD 20.26 billion Projected market size (2030): USD 91.20 billion

USD 91.20 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 35.1% (2025–2030)

CAGR of 35.1% (2025–2030) Fastest Growing Region : Asia Pacific

: Asia Pacific Years considered: 2020–2030

2020–2030 Key players: Microsoft, IBM, Google, AWS, OpenAI, NVIDIA, Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, and HPE

Why This Market Matters

AI as a Service Market is lowering the barriers to enterprise AI adoption by delivering scalable machine learning, natural language processing, and generative AI capabilities through cloud-based platforms. Instead of investing in dedicated infrastructure, organizations can rapidly deploy intelligent applications that improve analytics, automate workflows, strengthen customer interactions, and support faster business decisions. As digital transformation accelerates, AIaaS is becoming a strategic enabler for enterprises seeking greater agility, reduced implementation costs, and faster time-to-value across business functions.

Market Overview

The AI as a Service market is expanding rapidly as cloud computing and subscription-based delivery models make advanced AI technologies more accessible to organizations of every size. Businesses are increasingly adopting AIaaS to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and scale AI initiatives without significant capital investment. Continuous innovation in machine learning frameworks, NLP services, APIs, and generative AI platforms is broadening enterprise adoption across customer service, analytics, automation, and intelligent business applications, reinforcing AIaaS as a core pillar of cloud-driven digital transformation.

Analyst Perspective

Enterprise AI adoption is shifting from isolated pilot projects to scalable cloud-native deployments that deliver measurable business outcomes. Organizations increasingly prioritize flexible AI platforms that accelerate implementation while reducing development complexity and infrastructure overhead.

The growing availability of managed AI services, combined with advances in ML, NLP, and generative AI, is expected to strengthen enterprise innovation and enable organizations to integrate intelligent capabilities across core business processes more efficiently.

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Segment Analysis

BFSI emerges as the largest end-user segment

The BFSI sector is expected to account for the largest share of the AI as a Service market during the forecast period as financial institutions expand investments in fraud detection, predictive analytics, risk management, and personalized customer experiences. AIaaS enables banks and financial service providers to deploy advanced AI capabilities while maintaining operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and stronger customer engagement.

No-Code/Low-Code ML Tools record the fastest growth

No-Code and Low-Code ML Tools are projected to register the fastest growth as businesses seek accessible AI development platforms that reduce reliance on specialized coding expertise. These solutions enable rapid prototyping, workflow automation, and customized AI model deployment, allowing organizations of all sizes to accelerate innovation while lowering implementation time and cost.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the global AI as a Service market throughout the forecast period, supported by its advanced technology infrastructure, strong cloud ecosystem, and early enterprise adoption of AI across healthcare, finance, and retail. Significant investments in AI research, government support for innovation, and the presence of leading AI providers including Microsoft, IBM, Google, and AWS continue to reinforce the region's leadership in cloud-based artificial intelligence services.

Key Industry Trends

Growing adoption of cloud-based AI platforms to reduce infrastructure costs and accelerate deployment

Rising demand for generative AI, machine learning, and NLP services across enterprise applications

Expansion of no-code and low-code AI development tools to democratize AI adoption

Increasing use of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants to enhance customer engagement

Greater investment in predictive analytics, intelligent automation, and real-time business insights

Strong enterprise focus on scalable, subscription-based AI services that improve operational agility

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in AI as a Service Market include Microsoft, IBM, Google, AWS, OpenAI, NVIDIA, Salesforce, Oracle, SAP, and HPE, all of which continue investing in scalable AI infrastructure and cloud-native enterprise intelligence platforms. The market is characterized by intense innovation among global cloud providers and enterprise AI technology leaders focused on expanding managed AI capabilities, developer platforms, and industry-specific solutions.

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