Thomas P. Clement Center for Engineering Innovation Launches at Howard Community College as Student Earns Groundbreaking Patent

COLUMBIA, MD, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) President Daria J. Willis today announced that the college will establish the Thomas P. Clement Center for Engineering Innovation (TPCCEI), a transformational initiative made possible by more than $3.9 million in giving from acclaimed inventor Thomas P. Clement and world-renowned visual artist Wonsook Kim through the T&W Foundation.

The announcement coincides with the first major milestone the program has produced: HCC student Troy Murray has received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for his first invention.

The T&W Foundation has pledged $1.425 million over the next five years to establish the TPCCEI. In recognition of Clement and Kim’s deepening commitment to the college, HCC President Daria J. Willis also announced today that Howard Hall has been renamed T&W Foundation Hall.

The TPCCEI will be led by Dr. Ghazanfer Bozai, Professor and Department Head of Engineering at HCC, who will serve as the Center’s Founding Director. Clement and Bozai developed the Creativity, Ideation, and Innovation Workshop together, guiding students through the invention process, inventor’s notebooks, and practical tools. Each student who completes the workshop earns the distinction of Clement Scholar and receives a 3D printer from Clement to take home.

Murray entered the program uncertain about his ability to invent. He left with skills, confidence, and a pathway forward. Today he holds a patent for a hospital bedside storage device and is pursuing a second invention, Furgo, a pet travel platform designed to help families plan trips around their pets’ needs.

“Before taking Mr. Clement’s workshop, I had never really thought of myself as an inventor,” Murray said. “It was through HCC and the opportunities created by this program that I gained the skills, confidence, and knowledge needed to accomplish something this meaningful.”

Students continue meeting after the workshop concludes through a monthly Think Tank Club, where they share ideas, brainstorm innovations, and learn from one another. The community and mentorship continue long after formal instruction ends. Through the T&W Foundation, he covers 100% of patent-related legal fees for participating students, removing a critical financial barrier that typically prevents young inventors from pursuing their work.

“What makes this program truly special is that students begin to see themselves differently,” said Bozai. “They view themselves not just as students, but as innovators and creators capable of making a meaningful impact in the world.”

Conceptualized with Clement’s initial $1 million commitment, the three-weekend Creativity, Ideation, and Innovation Workshop has been offered during Spring 2025, Fall 2025, and Spring 2026, with 50 unique students completing the program across those three cohorts. HCC plans to scale its programming through summer workshops for high school students pursuing careers in engineering and technology.

“Our motto is simple,” Clement said. “We remove obstacles.”

The investment builds on the T&W Foundation’s landmark $2.5 million donation in 2024, the largest single gift in the college’s history.

“This generous expansion of support demonstrates the profound belief Thomas and Wonsook have in our mission and our future,” Willis said. “The renaming of Howard Hall to T&W Foundation Hall serves as a permanent signal of their vision for the next generation of engineers and innovators.”

The T&W Foundation’s expanded commitment adds to an unprecedented period of philanthropic support for HCC. The Howard Community College Educational Foundation (HCCEF) has raised $27 million over the past decade, with the pace of giving accelerating dramatically. Total fundraising over the last five years accounts for 64% of that total. FY 2025 alone reached $5.3 million, the highest single-year total in the foundation’s history.

Clement understands the life-changing power of opportunity. Adopted from Korea as a child, he arrived in the United States speaking only Korean. Community college education opened the door to his journey to Indiana University and Purdue University before he founded a successful medical technology company and became a prolific inventor with more than 75 patents related to surgical devices used in laparoscopic, cardiovascular, neurological, oncological, and otolaryngological procedures. He now invests his time, expertise, and resources to ensure other students experience the same transformational opportunity he received.

Wonsook Kim is an internationally acclaimed visual artist whose work has been displayed in more than 100 exhibitions across 14 countries. Her work is on permanent display in the Thomas P. Clement Science, Engineering, and Technology Hall.

“Thomas and Wonsook’s investment in our students, and the full capacity this Center will reach, demonstrates deep community recognition of HCC’s role in developing the next generation of problem-solvers and leaders,” Willis said.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

ABOUT HCC Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to nearly 22,000 credit and noncredit students each year. The college has been recognized as one of the nation’s top community colleges in two leading 2025–2026 rankings, named the #1 Community College in Maryland and the #1 Community College in the Baltimore Area by Niche, and ranked #32 nationally by WalletHub in its annual Best & Worst Community Colleges study.

Attachments