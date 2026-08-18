Hope For Ukraine Launches Donation Drive Campaign, Calls on Locals to Provide Hope During Humanitarian Crisis

Roseland, New Jersey, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope For Ukraine, a humanitarian nonprofit headquartered in Roseland, is is launching its first annual Community Donation Drive program and invites New Jersey individuals, businesses, schools, houses of worship, and civic groups to host donation drives on-site or contribute donations directly to commemorate Ukraine’s 35th year of independence.

The push comes as needs inside Ukraine have intensified. June 2026 recorded the highest monthly civilian casualty toll since 2022, leaving families and individuals displaced, trapped near the frontlines, and facing deep economic insecurity and trauma. For Darka, a mother from Zaporizhzhia, this has been the stark reality of daily life amid relentless conflict. “I was forced to quit my job to take care of the children… we no longer had enough money for hygiene products for our special needs son, and later we even had to [skip] on food because of rising prices.” Her experience reflects a broader humanitarian operating environment across Ukraine that has worsened significantly due to intensified aerial bombardments and systemic strikes on critical infrastructure.

Since the 2022 Russian invasion, Hope For Ukraine has shipped more than 4,500 tons of humanitarian aid and helped more than 6 million people like Darka overcome hunger and homelessness. Through Hope For Ukraine, Darka’s family received a solar energy kit, weekly food packages, and hygiene supplies. “I am very grateful to Hope For Ukraine and everyone who helps Ukrainians,” Darka said. “I wish you never have to experience war, hardship, and the struggles that the war has brought into our lives.”

Founder and CEO of Hope For Ukraine, Yuriy Boyechko, emphasizes the tangible difference partners and individual donors make in war-affected communities. “Once people see the power of their support, it changes them,” Boyechko said. “Displaced persons, children, the elderly – they rely on humanitarian aid to survive. Every container shipped and every individual helped proves that when we stand together, we can restore hope and rebuild communities.”

To address growing long-term needs, Hope For Ukraine is actively looking to build a network of partnerships with individual community members, local houses of worship, schools, community groups, and grocery and retail partners across New Jersey. These collaborative partnerships will go beyond one-time relief efforts. While this push for donations focuses on seasonal needs, including winter clothing and footwear, non-perishable food supplies, and personal hygiene essentials, local, community-driven drives will become a permanent part of how the organization sustains its supply chain going forward. “Long-term community partnerships keep aid moving into Ukraine every season. When individuals and groups commit to hosting donation drives or contributing supplies, we ensure families waiting in Ukraine are always supported,” Boyechko said.

Hope For Ukraine makes hosting a drive simple and effective by providing supportive materials, including a list of the most needed items and coordinating all logistics with each host.

Through these enduring partnerships bridging immediate survival and long-term stability, Hope For Ukraine hopes to unite New Jersey communities and residents in building a framework of support to ensure Ukrainian families are not only provided for today, but fortified for the difficult recovery and a peaceful future ahead.

Individuals and organizations interested in hosting a drive, making a donation, or establishing a partnership can learn more by contacting Gabriella Ramirez, External Relations Manager, at gabriella@hfu.org.

About Hope For Ukraine

Hope For Ukraine is a New Jersey-based 501(c)(3) humanitarian nonprofit with a mission to empower individuals and communities in Ukraine by providing responsive humanitarian aid, fostering sustainable solutions, and advocating for a peaceful future. Since 2016, the organization has supported more than six million families, seniors, children, and displaced individuals through its food security, solar energy, mental wellness, and shelter programs. Hope For Ukraine has a 4-Star rating on Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau. To learn more, visit hfu.org.

Media Contact:

Gabriella Ramirez

External Relations Manager

Hope For Ukraine

gabriella@hfu.org

(973) 758-7044

Contact Info



Gabriella Ramirez

gabriella@hfu.org

+1 973-795-1203