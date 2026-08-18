Tribal Partners with ServiceNow to Empower Enterprise Teams to Build and Deploy Apps & Agents





NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribal today announced their partnership with ServiceNow to launch Tribal for ServiceNow. Through this collaboration, Tribal’s AI agents now support the ServiceNow AI Platform, helping teams maintain, migrate, and enhance their ecosystems. By mapping the platform with Tribal’s Metadata Fabric, users can build with full enterprise context, without breaking dependencies or business workflows.

When Tribal announced its $10 million seed round in May, expanding to ServiceNow was a strategic roadmap priority shaped by strong demand from CIOs. Just thirteen weeks later, ServiceNow support is live, advancing Tribal’s cross-platform reach across the enterprise’s most critical systems.

The next phase of enterprise AI will not be defined by who deploys the most agents or AI assistants. It will be defined by who empowers the most people across the enterprise to build safely with AI. Tribal believes enterprise AI is entering the Builder Era:

“Every enterprise has spent years shaping its systems around the way it works. AI should understand those systems and not force the company to start over. That is what Tribal brings to ServiceNow: the context people need to build on their existing systems faster and with confidence”, said Yoav Kolodner, CEO and Co-Founder, Tribal.

Driven by strong demand from CIOs and enterprise technology teams, the ServiceNow integration marks the first step in Tribal’s broader strategy to extend its capabilities across systems of record and enable enterprises to build AI where work already happens.

Gartner’s recent research on AI-augmented citizen development points to the same shift: as AI-powered development expands beyond software engineers, CIOs must enable more builders without sacrificing governance, security, or architectural integrity.* Enterprise systems need to adapt for AI-native work. Years of custom workflows, permissions, integrations, dependencies, and business rules make generic AI difficult to trust in production without the proper guardrails. Tribal’s Metadata Fabric creates a shared, dependency-aware understanding of an enterprise across its systems of record - mapping objects, automations, permissions, business rules, and the relationships between them. That context powers metadata-native AI agents that can build production-ready applications, workflows, and automations in days, not quarters. The result is AI that adapts to the business, operates natively within each platform, and can extend across the enterprise rather than remaining trapped in a single system.

With Tribal for ServiceNow, the people who know the business best, not just developers, can turn their operational knowledge into working AI applications while maintaining enterprise governance and oversight.

ServiceNow customers can now:

Accelerate workflows across requests, approvals, case management, and asset tracking while maintaining security, governance, and auditability.

while maintaining security, governance, and auditability. Modernize legacy environments safely by migrating custom tables to standard ServiceNow architecture with full visibility into dependencies and downstream impact.

by migrating custom tables to standard ServiceNow architecture with full visibility into dependencies and downstream impact. Build and deploy enterprise-native AI applications directly within ServiceNow, grounded in existing data, permissions, and business logic.





Enterprise technology leaders are confronting the same challenge as AI moves from pilot projects into production.

“What makes Tribal different is that it understands the actual enterprise environment - its workflows, permissions, dependencies, and business logic. That context gives teams a practical way to turn their expertise into governed AI applications", said Tal Carmi, Chief Information Officer at WalkMe.

The first wave of enterprise AI rewarded experimentation. The next will reward organizations that empower more builders. The companies that move first will not simply use AI differently. They will build differently; at scale, while moving fast in production with full organizational context.

Enterprises interested in evaluating Tribal for ServiceNow or scheduling a personalized demonstration can visit https://gotribal.ai .

Read more about Tribal for ServiceNow: https://www.gotribal.ai/blog/mastering-servicenow-complexity-introducing-tribal-for-servicenow .

About Tribal

Tribal is an enterprise-native AI platform founded by Salesforce, Wix, and Spot.io veterans. Its context-aware AI agents learn the complete metadata graph of enterprise systems, including Salesforce, Snowflake and ServiceNow, so teams can build and deploy AI with full organizational context.

The result: development backlogs cleared up to 10x faster, maintenance costs reduced by up to 80%, and AI solutions that compliance and IT leaders can trust from day one.

For more information, visit https://gotribal.ai/ .

*Based on Gartner research and webinar content concerning AI-augmented citizen development and the governance required to scale AI-powered building across the enterprise. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is this an official ServiceNow partnership?

A: Yes. Tribal is a ServiceNow partner, and Tribal for ServiceNow is live as of August 2026.

Q: Does Tribal replace ServiceNow's native AI?

A: No. Tribal deploys native ServiceNow code and inherits the platform's governance, RBAC and audit trails. What it adds is the customer's own instance: the objects, business rules, permissions and dependencies that make a change safe or unsafe to ship.

Q: Which platforms does Tribal support?

A: Salesforce, Snowflake and ServiceNow today, with SAP, NetSuite and Workday on the roadmap.

Contact

Orian Tal

The Pitch PR

orian@thepitch.media

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b89bc8a-3948-4df8-bc00-2d0553e851e9