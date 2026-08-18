Prince William County’s AI-Powered 311 Service Handles Nearly 40,000 Resident Conversations in First Year

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prince William County, Virginia, is demonstrating how local governments can use AI to give residents faster access to County information and services while enabling staff to focus on complex, service-intensive requests.

In its first year, Prince William County’s centralized PWC311 platform recorded nearly 90,000 resident interactions across web, mobile, phone, and AI-powered channels. The County’s AI assistant, Will, powered by Citibot, handled nearly 40,000 resident conversations, providing around-the-clock answers to high-volume informational questions and helping direct residents to the appropriate County service or department.

The results reflect a more consistent, scalable experience for residents. During the period, the County received 6,924 service requests across channels and successfully completed more than 95% of them. PWC311 also maintained an average call answer time of 13 seconds.

“Residents should be able to get clear answers and reach the right County service without needing to understand how government is organized behind the scenes,” said Drew Messick, Data and AI Engineer, Prince William County. “PWC311 provides a single, reliable starting point for residents, while AI helps us respond immediately to routine questions and reserve staff expertise for requests that require more individual attention.”

One Front Door for County Services

Launched in May 2025, PWC311 brings together web, mobile, phone, and AI-assisted support through a centralized resident-service experience. Residents can get answers, submit service requests, and connect with the appropriate County department regardless of which channel they choose.

In its first eight months, the platform managed more than 63,750 interactions, maintained a 90% service-request closing rate, and answered calls in an average of 13 seconds. By its one-year mark, total interaction volume had grown to nearly 90,000.

Will has been especially valuable for frequent informational requests, including questions related to tax administration and real estate. By resolving routine inquiries instantly, Will helps County staff focus their time on property-specific questions, complex requests, and cases requiring direct human support.

“Prince William County is showing what practical AI adoption in local government can look like,” said Jordan Schinstock, Director of Product Management at Citibot. “The goal is not to replace the human side of public service. It is to make services easier to access, give staff stronger tools, and ensure residents can get help when and where they need it.”

Prince William County’s approach has been recognized by the Virginia Association of Counties with an Achievement Award, including Best Large County honors, for its work to unify and modernize how residents access County services.

The County’s experience demonstrates how local governments can combine self-service, AI, and responsive human support to strengthen resident access while building a service model that can scale with demand.

Join Prince William County for an Upcoming Webinar

Join Prince William County and Citibot on August 27 at 1:00 PM ET for From Chat to Phone Calls — How to Drive Positive Civic Experiences with AI. Hear directly from the County about how it is using AI to improve resident experiences and explore what’s next for AI-powered civic engagement.

Learn more and register: www.citibot.io/webinars

Citibot is a resident-first, AI-powered communications platform designed specifically for government. With over a decade of innovation, Citibot unites AI-powered Voice, Text, and Web automation to help governments deliver faster, more accessible, and trusted service—anytime, anywhere. By integrating data from multiple systems into one intelligent platform, Citibot reduces staff workload, lowers costs, and improves service delivery for every resident—regardless of language, ability, or location.

Media Contacts:

Citibot media contact: Tanner Bailey, Marketing Coordinator, tanner@citibot.io



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6481b0dd-ffe3-4c59-82fb-f4a5d257f637