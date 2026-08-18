Vita Pop: The Official & Exclusive Functional & Prebiotic Soda of the PPA Tour.

Kansas City, Mo, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kansas City, Mo. — [August 18th, 2026] — Vita Pop, the functional soda brand redefining refreshment with bold flavor and better ingredients, is proud to announce its official partnership with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), becoming the Official & Exclusive Functional & Prebiotic Soda of the Carvana PPA Tour.





As America's fastest-growing sport continues its remarkable rise, Vita Pop will travel alongside the PPA Tour, activating at tournaments across the United States and introducing thousands of athletes, fans, and families to a new generation of functional soda.





The PPA Tour is the world’s premier professional pickleball tour, hosting more than 20 tour stops annually and featuring the world's top-ranked players competing for the sport's largest purses and critical World Pickleball Ranking points. With sold-out venues, legions of passionate fans, and one of the most engaged communities in sports, the PPA Tour provides the ideal stage for Vita Pop to connect with consumers who value active lifestyles, great taste, and better beverage choices.





Through this partnership, Vita Pop will bring immersive brand activations to PPA Tour tournament venues, featuring product sampling, interactive experiences, social content creation, consumer giveaways, and opportunities for fans to discover the brand's lineup of flavorful functional sodas.





"Pickleball is more than a sport, it's a movement built around community, connection, and having fun," said Daniel York, CEO of Liberty Beverage. "Those same values are at the heart of Vita Pop. We're excited to partner with the PPA Tour and introduce players and fans across the country to a soda that delivers incredible flavor with functional benefits.”





"The Carvana PPA Tour is committed to creating an exceptional experience for our players, fans, and partners, and we're excited to welcome Vita Pop as our Official Functional Soda," said Jacob Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer of the Carvana PPA Tour. "As pickleball continues to attract a health-conscious and highly engaged community, Vita Pop is a natural fit. Their focus on better ingredients, bold flavor, and creating memorable fan experiences aligns perfectly with the energy and growth of our sport."

Made with five grams of prebiotic fiber, essential B vitamins, and significantly less sugar than traditional soft drinks, Vita Pop offers consumers a refreshing alternative without compromising on taste. The partnership reflects Vita Pop's commitment to meeting consumers where they live, play, and create meaningful experiences.





Throughout the PPA Tour season, Vita Pop will host branded activations designed to encourage product discovery and bring the brand's "Flavor First" philosophy to life. Guests can expect engaging experiences, exclusive merchandise, social media moments, and opportunities to sample Vita Pop's vibrant lineup of flavors while enjoying world-class pickleball competition. The partnership represents another milestone in Vita Pop's national expansion as the brand continues to build awareness through sports, experiential marketing, creator collaborations, and retail growth across the United States.





Fans can experience Vita Pop first hand at select Carvana PPA Tour events throughout the season and follow along on social media for tour updates, exclusive content, and behind-the-scenes coverage.





About Vita Pop

Vita Pop is a functional soda crafted for consumers who want bold flavor with better ingredients. Made with prebiotic fiber, essential B vitamins, and significantly less sugar than traditional soda, Vita Pop delivers a refreshing beverage experience without artificial sweeteners. With a flavor-first approach and vibrant personality, Vita Pop is redefining what modern soda can be.





About Carvana PPA Tour

The Carvana PPA Tour engages and amplifies fans, partners and pickleball communities worldwide by encouraging everyone to BE THE BEST. Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is the only place to see pickleball's biggest names compete for the sport’s most important championships and titles. The Carvana PPA Tour cements professional pickleball in the global sports ecosystem by attracting numerous multi-national partners, while consistently elevating the profile of pickleball globally via the sport’s largest international footprint. With a steadfast commitment to the greatest community in sports, Carvana PPA Tour amateur divisions attract thousands of players competing in multiple alongside the elite professional athletes at each tour stop.





Action from all Carvana PPA Tour tournaments can be seen live on Pickleballtv. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com, and follow us on social: Twitter/X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn.





Media Contact

Jaclynn Brennan, Co-founder

Liberty Beverage

Jaclynn@LibertyBev.com

www.VitaPopSodas.com

Contact Info



Liberty Beverage

press@libertybev.com