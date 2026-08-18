























Company Announcement No 44/2026



Peberlyk 4

6200 Aabenraa

Denmark







Tel +45 74 37 37 37











AL Sydbank A/S

CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa

al-sydbank.com











18 August 2026

Not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where such publication or distribution would be unlawful

Early redemption of Senior Non-Preferred bond

AL Sydbank is exercising its contractual call option to redeem the issued bond with Senior Non-Preferred status early:

ISIN DK0030512181 – DKK 1,000 million – issue date: 16 September 2022, first call date: 16 September 2026





The final maturity date of the issue is 16 September 2027 but AL Sydbank has the right to redeem the bonds early from 16 September 2026 and every quarter thereafter.

The bonds will be redeemed on 16 September 2026 at a price of 100 of the aggregate nominal amount plus accrued interest. After redemption, the bonds will be delisted from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation by or on behalf of AL Sydbank A/S, or any other person, to subscribe for or purchase bonds. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, all words and expressions defined in the final terms of the bonds shall have the same meaning in this announcement.

Yours sincerely

AL Sydbank A/S

Attachment