weBoost Launches SXS, the First Cell Signal Booster Built for Side-by-Sides and UTVs

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- weBoost, part of Wilson Connectivity and the leader in cell signal booster technology, today launched weBoost SXS, the first cell signal booster engineered from the ground up for side-by-sides and UTVs. Sealed against dust and water, clamped to the roll cage, and built to take the vibration and weather an off-road machine throws at it, SXS amplifies weak cellular signal so riders and operators stay connected to their maps, their crew, and emergency help where coverage normally drops out.

The places people ride and work are the same places where cell signal is weakest or gone entirely: remote trails, ranch land, backcountry, oil fields. Inside a metal SXS cab, it degrades further. That's exactly when riders lose navigation, group communication, and the ability to call for help, and when ranchers can't reach a hand across the property or dial the vet from the field. Until now, owners adapted truck boosters that were never designed for the cab. weBoost SXS is the first product built specifically for it, and no direct competitor offers one engineered to the same environmental spec.

SXS amplifies the signal from the nearest tower using a roof- or roll-cage-mounted outside antenna that gets the line of sight the cab blocks, then re-broadcasts the boosted signal inside for every rider and device at once. It works with all major U.S. carriers simultaneously (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, US Cellular) on both 4G LTE and 5G, with no app or pairing. Patented Automatic Gain Control adjusts in real time instead of shutting down the way competing boosters do, and the sealed enclosure carries an IPX6 weather rating against dust and water.

“People ride and work in the exact places cell coverage runs out, and the cab only makes it worse,” said Jonathan Field, weBoost General Manager. “A dead zone takes your map, your group, and your ability to call for help all at once. That's a real problem whether you're miles into the backcountry or running cattle across a few thousand acres. Other boosters were built for trucks and adapted to fit. We engineered SXS for the machine itself. It's sealed against the dust and water, clamps to the roll cage, and is built to survive the vibration. It's the first booster made for how these vehicles actually get used.”

Key features:

Weatherproof booster enclosure: Sealed, IP66-rated housing protects the booster from dust, water, and harsh off-road conditions.

Sealed, IP66-rated housing protects the booster from dust, water, and harsh off-road conditions. Roll cage clamp with quick release: Clamps securely to 1.75"–2" roll cage bars and detaches the antenna in seconds when the ride is done.

Clamps securely to 1.75"–2" roll cage bars and detaches the antenna in seconds when the ride is done. Multiple antenna mounting options: Use the included roll cage clamp, or mount to existing whip light mounts and standard 3/8-24 threaded antenna bases.

Use the included roll cage clamp, or mount to existing whip light mounts and standard 3/8-24 threaded antenna bases. Flexible enclosure placement: Mount on the roll cage, under the seat, or in the cargo bed. Built-in mounting points and included hardware secure it however works best for the machine.

Mount on the roll cage, under the seat, or in the cargo bed. Built-in mounting points and included hardware secure it however works best for the machine. Up to 32x stronger signal: Reaches up to 3x farther from cell towers and cuts dropped calls by up to 90%.

Reaches up to 3x farther from cell towers and cuts dropped calls by up to 90%. Multi-carrier, multi-device: 5G compatible and works with all U.S. carriers at once, boosting signal for multiple users and devices simultaneously.

5G compatible and works with all U.S. carriers at once, boosting signal for multiple users and devices simultaneously. Reach farther, stay safer: Maximum FCC-allowed power helps a phone connect to the farthest towers to call for help and reach emergency services when it matters most.

Maximum FCC-allowed power helps a phone connect to the farthest towers to call for help and reach emergency services when it matters most. One purchase, no subscriptions : A weBoost system is a one-time investment. No regular upgrades. No ongoing subscriptions.

: A weBoost system is a one-time investment. No regular upgrades. No ongoing subscriptions. American-made: Designed, built, tested, and shipped from St. George, Utah, with U.S.-based customer support.



Built for every side-by-side and UTV

From the ranch to the dunes and the job site to the trail, SXS is compatible with sport, utility, recreational, and crossover machines from Polaris (RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, XPEDITION), Can-Am, Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, Kubota, CFMOTO, and more.

weBoost SXS is built for:

Recreational riders. Trail riders and backcountry travelers who depend on navigation apps like onX Offroad and Gaia GPS, group coordination, and connected-vehicle systems where terrestrial coverage runs thin.

Trail riders and backcountry travelers who depend on navigation apps like onX Offroad and Gaia GPS, group coordination, and connected-vehicle systems where terrestrial coverage runs thin. Working ranchers and farmers. Operators running thousands of acres who use a UTV the way most people use a truck and need to coordinate hands, reach family, and call the vet from anywhere on the property.

Operators running thousands of acres who use a UTV the way most people use a truck and need to coordinate hands, reach family, and call the vet from anywhere on the property. Oil, gas, and field operations. Crews working remote sites with minimal cellular infrastructure who rely on a working connection for safety and dispatch.



What's in the box

Drive Reach booster and bracket, Overland outside antenna, mast extension and thread lock, side-exit adapter and antenna spring, inside antenna, 12V power supply, roll cage clamp, booster enclosure, 10' and 2' cables, quick-release adapter, pole mount brackets, and cable ties and heat shrink. Available accessories include a rocker switch hardwire kit (850053), 18 in. mast extension (991129), and 18 ft. LMR-195 cable (952315).

Availability

weBoost SXS (SKU 4709061) is available August 20, 2026 at weBoost.com and through select retailers and dealers at an MSRP of $599.99 USD. Like all weBoost products, SXS is backed by a 2-year manufacturer's warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee. It is FCC certified and designed, built, and supported in St. George, Utah.

To learn more, visit weboost.com.

About Wilson Connectivity

Wilson Connectivity, home of WilsonPro, weBoost, and Zinwave, is the market leader in in-building and in-vehicle wireless communication technology. With a 30-year legacy of innovation, the company holds over 265 issued or pending patents. Through wireless connectivity products and services, Wilson Connectivity continues to pioneer indoor and outdoor cellular amplification technology, unlock new global markets, and expand consumer and commercial channels. For businesses, this means swift adaptation of comprehensive solutions that use the full 5G spectrum. For consumers, it means access to next-generation connectivity at work, at home, and on the road. Wilson designs, assembles, and supports its products at manufacturing facilities in the United States and United Kingdom. All solutions are engineered to improve cellular connectivity on any carrier network and device.

Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

hollyh@connectmarketing.com

801.373.7888