Jabra Enhance introduces a new lineup of FDA-cleared self-fitting hearing aids, 3 new models with improved hearing technology and in-app self-tuning





SHAKOPEE, Minn., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra Enhance, a leader in virtual audiology and direct-to-consumer hearing care, launched its next-generation M Series with three new FDA-cleared self-fitting hearing aids (Enhance Select M3, M2, M1). The flagship Enhance Select M3, the world’s smallest rechargeable micro receiver-in-ear (RIE) hearing aid, features Jabra Enhance’s most innovative technology to date.

Engineered for superior hearing in noisy environments, the Enhance Select M3 uses SoundScape™ proprietary speech clarity technology. SoundScape prioritizes speech, intelligently reduces background noise, and provides immersive awareness of surroundings. This technology is further enhanced by two key features: Auto Focus and Advanced Adaptive Listening.

Auto Focus: Intelligent speech-tracking technology locks onto speech, ensuring easier, clearer conversations even in complex situations like busy restaurants or crowded halls.

Intelligent speech-tracking technology locks onto speech, ensuring easier, clearer conversations even in complex situations like busy restaurants or crowded halls. Advanced Adaptive Listening: Automatically analyzes the wearer's environment in real-time and optimizes the aggression of noise reduction and volume levels for effortless, comfortable listening.





Beyond cutting-edge technology, Jabra Enhance delivers a comprehensive hearing healthcare experience. Customers who purchase any of the new M series hearing aids directly from the company and certain resellers, receive three years of complimentary virtual audiology services, including access to Jabra Enhance’s in-house team of state-licensed U.S. hearing professionals.

With the introduction of self-tuning, Jabra Enhance puts personalization directly in customers’ hands. The feature includes an FDA-cleared self-fitting hearing test that allows users to listen and respond to tones through the app, which then automatically tunes the hearing aids based on the results. Customers can retake and apply the test anytime as their hearing needs evolve.

The self-tuning process was also designed to allow the Jabra Enhance Audiology Team to address customers’ hearing loss at a deeper, more nuanced level than standard online hearing tests. By expanding the number of frequencies tested and using the hearing aids themselves to conduct the assessment, the experience incorporates each wearer’s unique ear canal acoustics into the initial personalization.

Using this data, the Audiology Team can professionally program the hearing aids with adjustments not available through self-tuning alone, including microphone directionality, compression, advanced noise reduction, and wind reduction. This hybrid approach combines customer empowerment and convenience with expert clinical care.

“Offering self-tuning alongside our telehealth services combines the complex mechanics of hearing tests with the judgment of trained, state-licensed hearing professionals, helping make hearing aids more accessible to all. By putting personalization directly in customers’ hands we hope to further empower consumers, while ensuring they also have access to convenient, comprehensive care” said Steve Jacobs, President of Jabra Enhance.

Jabra Enhance’s evolving ecosystem represents a significant step forward in hearing healthcare. The new M series lineup also includes seamless connectivity features such as hands-free calling with TapControl, advanced Bluetooth LE Audio streaming for calls, music, and media, and readiness for the future with Bluetooth Auracast™*. Combined with virtual audiology care, these features create a future-proof hearing solution designed to evolve with customers’ needs.

Additional features that enhance the daily listening experience include:

Long-Lasting Power: More than 24 hours of listening on a single charge. The included compact charging case provides three full charges on-the-go, ensuring power when and where it’s needed.

More than 24 hours of listening on a single charge. The included compact charging case provides three full charges on-the-go, ensuring power when and where it’s needed. Enhanced Sound Quality: Dedicated Music mode to improve the sound quality of live music.

Dedicated Music mode to improve the sound quality of live music. Mobile App Control: Allows users to easily personalize and control hearing aid settings, manage streamed music, and take calls.

Allows users to easily personalize and control hearing aid settings, manage streamed music, and take calls. Comprehensive Support: Lifetime customer service, technical support, and troubleshooting from the US-based Customer Support Team. And three years of audiology services available 7 days a week, with a 3 year warranty and loss and damage coverage**.





With a 100-day risk-free trial when purchasing directly from Jabra Enhance, and highly-rated customer support, getting started is easy, visit jabraenhance.com .

The Jabra Enhance Select M3 is now available at JabraEnhance.com in six colors: Sparkling Silver, Sand, Gold, Bronze, Warm Gray and Red. It will be available at select retailers and partners in early October.

Find out more at www.jabraenhance.com/product/enhanceselectm3 .

*With compatible iOS and Android devices

**When purchased directly from Jabra Enhance and certain resellers, subject to limitations and deductible

For further information, please contact:

Danielle Jolley

Marketing Manager

danielle@jabraenhance.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bac8aa15-951f-4274-b2ab-67dd2b77fea3