Victor Smolyanov Launches Floor Nation, A Premier Home Improvement Platform Focused On Growth, Legacy, and Excellence

DETROIT, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning entrepreneur and founder Victor Smolyanov announced the launch of Build Brands, a home services platform focused on acquiring, supporting, and scaling exceptional local businesses. Floor Nation, a premier flooring platform, will serve as the first brand under Build Brands as the company begins executing its long-term vision of helping established businesses preserve their legacy while accelerating growth.



Smolyanov previously built Victors Home Solutions into one of the Midwest's most successful home services companies, generating more than $160 million in regional revenue. Now, through Build Brands and Floor Nation, Smolyanov is focused on modernizing the contracting industry by creating a platform that equips business owners with the operational expertise, leadership talent, and resources needed to scale while preserving the local reputation and customer relationships that define their success.



The creation of Build Brands marks an important milestone in Smolyanov's entrepreneurial journey, which began after immigrating to the United States from Ukraine as a child. Two decades later, he recognized an opportunity to help strong local businesses scale without sacrificing the values, reputation, and community connections that made them successful in the first place.



As homeowners continue investing in renovations and property upgrades, many businesses across the home services industry face challenges related to succession planning, operational efficiency, marketing, and long-term growth. Build Brands was created to bridge that gap by partnering with established companies, preserving their legacy, and equipping them with the leadership, systems, and resources needed to thrive. Floor Nation, the platform's first brand, represents the initial step in bringing that vision to life within the flooring industry.



"There are incredible businesses across the home services industry that deserve world-class support, resources, and opportunities to grow," said Smolyanov. "We want Build Brands to be the destination where great people can do great work, where founders can trust their legacy is protected, and where customers know they'll receive an exceptional experience. Floor Nation is the first example of what that vision looks like in action."



At launch, Smolyanov will be joined by more than 20 of his current team members who are all experienced leaders and share the company's commitment to operational excellence, customer experience, and long-term growth.



At the core of Smolyanov's vision is a philosophy inspired by the concept of the "infinite game", the belief that success is not measured by a single transaction, acquisition, or milestone, but by continually creating value over the long term. By investing in people, systems, and sustainable growth, Build Brands is building a platform designed to support businesses for generations to come. For more information visit www.floornation.com.



ABOUT VICTOR SMOLYANOV:

Victor Smolyanov is an entrepreneur, home improvement industry leader, and founder of Build Brands. After immigrating to the United States from Ukraine as a child, Smolyanov began working alongside his father on roofing jobsites before launching his own residential roofing company in 2008. Through a relentless focus on customer experience, leadership, and operational excellence, he grew the business into one of the Midwest's most successful home improvement companies, generating more than $160 million in regional revenue and earning recognition as the 2024 Residential Roofing Contractor of the Year. Today, Smolyanov is leveraging nearly two decades of industry experience to build the next generation of home improvement companies through Floor Nation and Build Brands.



ABOUT BUILD BRANDS AND FLOOR NATION:

Floor Nation is the first flagship brand under Build Brands, a premier home improvement platform dedicated to acquiring, growing, and supporting exceptional flooring businesses across the United States. As the first company under Build Brands, Floor Nation partners with established flooring companies to help accelerate growth through world-class leadership, operational systems, marketing expertise, and talent development. Committed to preserving the legacy of the businesses it acquires, Floor Nation empowers owners, employees, and customers alike by creating a foundation for long-term success while elevating standards across the flooring industry.

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