HEI Civil Colorado’s Charity Golf Tournament Raises Record $150,000 for Friends of Douglas County K-9

Castle Rock, CO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil Colorado, a leading heavy civil construction company, hosted its fourth annual charity golf tournament on June 22, 2026, welcoming more than 250 golfers, sponsors and volunteers. The sold-out, record-setting event raised $150,016.96 in proceeds benefiting Friends of Douglas County K-9, more commonly known as K-9 Friends.

Held at The Pinery Country Club, the tournament brought together participants and sponsors for a day of giving back to the local community. Beyond an enjoyable round of golf, the event featured a welcome speech from Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly, a raffle, a demonstration by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and friendly competitions out on the course, including closest-to-the-pin and longest-drive contests, creating an atmosphere where players could unite in support of an important cause.

“At HEI Civil, we are passionate about raising the bar in everything we do, including giving back to our local community,” said Justin Curphy, Vice President of Project Management and Estimating at HEI Civil Colorado. “None of this would have been possible without the help of our title sponsor, Denver Winwater, our other incredible sponsors and the players themselves. Their commitment turned a great day on the course into a record-breaking donation for a cause that protects our community.”

Friends of Douglas County K-9 is the only nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to supporting the Douglas County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit. Since 2011, it has helped the DCSO K-9 Unit purchase 14 new dogs and fund world-class training and an array of specialized equipment. They also provide retired K-9s with lifelong veterinary care and food, allowing them to enjoy a comfortable retirement without placing additional financial burdens on the handlers who continue to care for them. With funds raised by HEI Civil's charity golf tournament, K-9 Friends can continue providing these essential resources for the K-9 Unit.

“We are deeply humbled and incredibly grateful for the partnership and support HEI Civil has shown over the past few years,” said K-9 Friends Board Chair Kim Vanderholm, DVM. “The funds they have raised have directly supported the development, training, and equipping of this world-class K-9 Unit, helping make Douglas County safer for everyone who calls it home. HEI Civil’s generosity and continued commitment to our K-9 Unit are a powerful example of how community partnerships can make a lasting difference.”

The success of HEI Civil Colorado’s fourth charity golf tournament would not have been possible without generous contributions from the sponsors, players and volunteers. HEI Civil remains committed to giving back to the community and supporting those who serve it. The company looks forward to future initiatives that will continue to support local communities and their heroes.

About HEI Civil

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a leading heavy civil construction general contractor shaping infrastructure across Arizona, the Carolinas, Colorado and Texas. Driven by its mission to attract and build the best people, teams and projects, the company delivers exceptional results through its core values of GRIT: growth, raising the bar, integrity and teamwork. With a steadfast focus on safety, people, quality, client service, equipment and production, HEI Civil consistently executes the complex heavy civil projects crucial for developing thriving communities. For more information, visit www.heicivil.com.

About Friends of Douglas County K-9 (K-9 Friends)

Formally established in 2011, Friends of Douglas County K-9 (K-9 Friends) is the only nonprofit organization solely committed to the financial support of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) K-9 Unit. For detailed information, visit www.k9friends.org.

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