Digital Growth Agency WebBox Launches in Dubai to Serve MENA Region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web Box Marketing Management L.L.C., operating as WebBox, has launched a digital growth agency in Dubai offering PR distribution, guest posting, SEO, GEO, web design and AI services to brands across the MENA region. The agency operates a client portal through which clients order placements directly and track each campaign through to publication.





The launch comes as brand visibility in the region increasingly divides between traditional search engines and AI answer engines such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews — a shift that is changing how businesses approach digital presence, and the market context in which WebBox has positioned its services.

Client portal

WebBox provides clients with access to an online portal that manages campaigns from order to publication. Through the portal, clients can place orders, track the status of each placement, access the published URLs for their campaigns, manage account credit, and retain a record of completed work and associated invoices.

Services

WebBox has launched with guest posting as a core service, aimed at brands across the GCC seeking long-term search visibility. The service includes site prospecting, topic and angle development, article writing, content placement, and publisher outreach, with publisher domains reviewed before placements are made.

The agency also offers PR distribution, SEO, GEO (Generative Engine Optimisation, which positions brands to be cited by AI answer engines), web design, AI consultation and AI automation.

“We built WebBox around two ideas: placing client stories on publications we have reviewed ourselves, so a client knows where their story will run before it runs, and a portal that shows them what ran, where it went live, and what it cost,” said Sam Laidlaw, Founder of WebBox. “Launching here in Dubai, our aim is to give brands across the region a clearer, more transparent way to build their visibility.”

Availability

WebBox is accepting clients across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt and Jordan, as well as internationally. Portal access is provided on engagement. Pricing is scoped per project.





About WebBox

WebBox is a Dubai-based digital growth agency operating under Web Box Marketing Management L.L.C., located at Rockwell Loft Offices 2, 16-20 Al Madaar Street, Al Sufouh 2, Dubai Media City, Dubai, UAE. The agency offers PR distribution, guest posting, SEO, GEO, web design, AI consultation and AI automation. WebBox works with businesses and personal brands across the MENA region and internationally.

Website: https://www.webbox.ae

Media Contact

Sam Laidlaw

Founder

WebBox (Web Box Marketing Management L.L.C.)

Rockwell Loft Offices 2, 16-20 Al Madaar Street

Al Sufouh 2, Dubai Media City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sam@webbox.ae

Web: https://www.webbox.ae

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