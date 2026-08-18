Cellution Biologics Completes Acquisition of SimpliDerm® from Elutia Inc.

ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellution Biologics Inc. (“Cellution Biologics” or the “Company”), a biologics company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced human tissue-based products, today announced the completion of its acquisition of the SimpliDerm hydrated human acellular dermal matrix (ADM) business from Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT).

The acquisition marks Cellution Biologics’ entry into the U.S. reconstructive surgery market, adding a new surgical category to its existing portfolio across wound care, ocular repair and other surgical applications. SimpliDerm is an established human acellular dermal matrix with a proven commercial presence in the U.S. reconstructive surgery market.

The acquisition also provides Cellution with established relationships across the U.S. reconstructive surgery market, including surgeons, hospitals, GPOs and IDNs.

“The acquisition of SimpliDerm marks an important step in Cellution Biologics’ strategy to expand our human tissue-based portfolio and strengthen our capabilities across surgical markets. By bringing SimpliDerm into our portfolio, we are combining an established U.S. reconstructive surgery business with Cellution’s expertise in tissue processing, manufacturing and quality.



We look forward to building on this foundation and creating greater value for our healthcare partners and the patients they serve,” said Shiva Arjunon, President, Cellution Biologics Inc.



Expanding Cellution Biologics’ Reconstructive Surgery Portfolio

The acquisition brings SimpliDerm’s established U.S. reconstructive surgery business together with Cellution Biologics’ expertise in human tissue processing, manufacturing and commercialization. By combining these capabilities, Cellution Biologics aims to build on the existing SimpliDerm business while supporting its continued development within the Company’s broader surgical portfolio.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the transaction, Cellution Biologics acquired the SimpliDerm business for US$8 million payable at closing, subject to agreed adjustments, together with up to US$3 million in additional transition and commercial milestone payments over the next 18 months, subject to the terms of the definitive agreement.

About SimpliDerm

SimpliDerm is a hydrated human acellular dermal matrix (hADM) designed for use in surgical applications including soft tissue repair and reconstruction. The portfolio is available in a range of configurations and sizes to support different surgical needs.

About Cellution Biologics Inc.

Cellution Biologics is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing advanced human tissue-based products for wound care, ocular repair, reconstructive surgery and other surgical applications. Through expertise in tissue processing, manufacturing and quality systems, the Company is committed to advancing high-quality tissue-based solutions designed to address evolving clinical needs and support healthcare professionals across diverse surgical settings.

Media Contact

Jon Werner

VP - Marketing

Cellution Biologics

jon.w@cellutionbiologics.com

+1-443-315-3344