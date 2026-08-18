Baker Street Advisors Welcomes Lesley Bunim as Managing Director

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Street Advisors, a San Francisco-based independent registered investment advisor overseeing approximately $20 billion in client assets for more than 500 families, today announced that Lesley Bunim has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

"As demand for independent, comprehensive wealth advice continues to grow, we've been intentional about adding experienced advisors who share our values and long-term approach to serving clients," said Chris Wilkens, CEO of Baker Street Advisors. "Lesley exemplifies that standard. Her extensive investment experience, thoughtful approach to advising clients, and deep roots in the Bay Area make her an outstanding addition to Baker Street."

A fifth-generation San Franciscan, Bunim brings both deep institutional investment experience and a multigenerational understanding of the city and those who call it home. In her new role, Bunim will serve as a lead advisor, guiding multigenerational clients on investment management, financial planning, estate & tax strategy, and fulfilling their philanthropic goals.

Bunim brings more than two decades of investment experience to Baker Street. She joins the firm from Sea Cliff Partners, an investment firm she co-founded. Previously, she was a Partner and Analyst at RS Investments and a Principal at Whitney Green River Fund. Earlier in her career, she held investment roles at Oaktree Capital Management and J.P. Morgan. Bunim earned her bachelor's degree from Wellesley College and her MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She currently sits on the investment committee of the Jewish Federation Bay Area and was the first alumni trustee at San Francisco Day School, where she chaired the finance and investment committees.

“San Francisco is home to both multigenerational families and individuals and families who are creating wealth today,” said Bunim. “While their circumstances may differ, many of the questions are the same: How do you manage wealth thoughtfully over time, and how do you prepare the next generation for the responsibilities that come with it? Baker Street has a long history of helping families navigate these decisions, and that’s one of the reasons I’ve admired the firm for many years. I’m excited to join the team and contribute to that work.”

"As we continue to build our team to serve multigenerational families throughout the Bay Area, we're thrilled to welcome someone with Lesley's experience and deep connection to the San Francisco community," said Wendy Umphrey, Partner at Baker Street Advisors. "She combines institutional investment experience with the judgment and empathy that exceptional advisors need. She understands the complexities our clients face and shares Baker Street's commitment to delivering thoughtful, personalized advice over decades."

For more information, visit www.bakerstreetadvisors.com.

