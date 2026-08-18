2026 myCUmortgage Partner Conference has Credit Unions Cruising Into Mortgage Success

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The expert crew of myCUmortgage is preparing to take their partner credit unions on a home loan journey to growth, opportunity and smarter lending during the 2026 myCUmortgage Partner Conference, scheduled for October 19-21, in Dayton, Ohio. myCUmortgage is a leading Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and wholly owned by Wright-Patt Credit Union.

Aptly themed, Cruising Into Mortgage Success, the annual award-winning event is set to deliver dynamic professional development sessions, hands-on demonstrations and meaningful conversations. Set against a cruise-inspired backdrop, this year’s event is all about sharing ideas, building momentum and discovering new opportunities for credit union mortgage lenders to grow.

“The myCUmortgage Partner Conference is the ideal destination for our partner credit unions to connect, collaborate and explore what’s ahead for mortgage lending,” said Paul Sutor, myCUmortgage President. “Whether they’re seasoned home loan captains or boarding their first mortgage cruise, attendees will enjoy a wide range of topics and ample opportunities to network with the myCUmortgage crew and fellow credit union cruisers. It’s going to be an exciting year!”

The conference sets sail for its three-day journey with keynote speaker Captain Kate McCue. A San Francisco native, Captain Kate made history as the first American female captain of a mega-ton cruise ship, breaking barriers in the maritime industry and inspiring a new generation of leaders at sea. Throughout her career, she has led high-performing teams through some of the cruise industry’s most defining moments, including helping guide operations during the COVID-19 shutdown and recovery. She has become one of the most recognizable figures in maritime and luxury travel, with more than 4.6 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Her personal motto, “If you can SEA it, you can BE it,” continues to inspire audiences around the world.

Joining Captain Kate is a full lineup of highly respected credit union mortgage experts. This includes Michael Christians, principal of Michael Christians Consulting, LLC, who will provide an enlightening and informative look into current regulatory issues facing credit unions. Tracy Ashfield, President of Ashfield & Associates, returns to the conference stage with an eye-opening look at why credit union mortgage lenders need to be their members’ anchor before, during and after the mortgage. Visit https://www.mycupartnerconference.com/agenda for a complete look at the event agenda.

The Partner Conference is also host to the Annual myCUmortgage Awards program, recognizing partner credit unions that have successfully helped members with all their homeownership needs. Nominations for individual and organizational awards are now open – visit https://www.mycupartnerconference.com/awards to nominate who you believe is the “best of the best” in credit union mortgage lending.

Registration is currently open to myCUmortgage partner credit unions. Visit the Partner Conference website at https://www.mycupartnerconference.com/ for complete information and to register. Registrations made before August 31, 2026, receive an Early Bird discount.

If you are a non-partner credit union interested in attending the conference and learning how myCUmortgage can help you cruise into mortgage success, contact Sales@myCUmortgage.com.

About myCUmortgage

myCUmortgage, a wholly owned Credit Union Service Organization of Wright-Patt Credit Union in Beavercreek, Ohio, is obsessed with helping credit union partners become great mortgage lenders. Through exceptional leadership, comprehensive solutions, expert guidance and partner- and member-focused service, myCUmortgage delivers peace of mind to credit union partners and their members across the United States. To learn more about our mortgage obsession, visit www.myCUmortgage.com.

For more information, contact:

Bob Sadowski, APR

937.912.7276

RSadowski@myCUmortgage.com

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