NexusTek Launches New Private Equity Program to Bring Operational Discipline to Portfolio IT

DENVER, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTek, a leading provider of secure, scalable IT solutions, today introduced its Private Equity Portfolio Program, enabling private equity (PE) firms and operating partners to better manage IT and cybersecurity through a standardized framework spanning the investment lifecycle.

Built on years of experience supporting PE firms, the program turns proven managed IT, cybersecurity, and governance practices into a repeatable operating model, bringing the increased visibility and control today’s portfolio management needs. The more disciplined approach turns fragmented IT management into measurable business outcomes.

"Our experience working with private equity firms showed us that technology is often managed differently at every portfolio company. When that happens, operating partners have a harder time consistently measuring risk or readying portfolio companies for a successful exit,” said Hamilton Yu, CEO at NexusTek.

"The idea is to bring the same discipline to IT that companies already bring to their other investments. It gives them a clearer acquisition plan, more measurable progress during their hold periods, and the documentation they need before exit," Yu added.

What’s Included: NexusTek Private Equity Portfolio Program

IT Integration Playbook to stabilize and secure acquisitions within 90 days of close.

to stabilize and secure acquisitions within 90 days of close. Managed IT, 24/7 SOC, and vCIO/vCISO leadership to reduce hold-period risk and cost.

to reduce hold-period risk and cost. NexusOps real-time IT health visibility across every portfolio company in a single dashboard.

real-time IT health visibility across every portfolio company in a single dashboard. IT Due Diligence Readiness Assessment to close documentation gaps before a buyer finds them.

How to Get Started:

NexusTek is offering three no-cost, no-commitment starting points:

Portfolio IT Assessment: Current-state technology evaluation.

Current-state technology evaluation. IT Diligence Readiness Assessment: Transaction readiness evaluation.

Transaction readiness evaluation. IT Integration Playbook Session: Integration planning framework for operating partners with active pipelines.



For more information, visit https://www.nexustek.com/private-equity

About NexusTek

Trusted by thousands of businesses, NexusTek specializes in providing IT services that include hybrid cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, managed IT services, and IT consulting. Our comprehensive offerings provide tailored solutions that drive performance, enhance security, and foster growth. We leverage the latest technologies and strategic partnerships to deliver proactive, innovative solutions that address customer business challenges and support long-term success.

Media Contact

Pavle Majerle

info@nexustek.com

(877) 470-0401