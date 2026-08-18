Questex’s Vibe Conference Announces 2027 Advisory Board of Beverage Industry Leaders

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the leading event for on-premise beverage executives, announces its 2027 Advisory Board, bringing together influential leaders from across the restaurant, hotel, cruise, airline and beverage sectors.
For more than two decades, Vibe Conference has served as a gathering place for the on-premise beverage community to exchange ideas, build meaningful relationships and discover strategies that drive beverage program success. In 2027, Vibe heads to the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, February 22–24, offering a new backdrop for the industry’s premier networking and educational event while preserving the close-knit community and high-level connections that define the experience.
Representing expertise across beverage strategy, operations, innovation, marketing and sales, the 2027 Advisory Board will bring real-world perspectives directly into the development of the event. Their collective insight will help shape Vibe’s programming around the most important challenges, opportunities and trends impacting today’s on-premise beverage landscape.
“Vibe connects the people who are shaping the future of on-premise beverage,” said Brandy Rand, Vice President, Hospitality Group at Questex. “Our Advisory Board is an essential part of what makes Vibe an industry-leading experience. We’re thrilled to bring together this respected group of beverage innovators.”
Members of the 2027 Vibe Conference Advisory Board include:
- Chander Bhola, Global On-Premise Key Accounts, SAZERAC
- Terry Boyer, President, Patrick Henry Creative Promotions
- Nick Briggs, Manager, Food and Beverage Operations, American Airlines
- Lynsey Buege, VP, National & Regional Accounts - On Premise, Campari Group
- Cindy Busi, VP Enterprise Beverage Strategy and Innovation, Darden Restaurants
- Drew Bussiere, Director National Accounts On Premise, Mark Anthony Group
- Antonio Carranza, Corporate Beverage Director – Americas, Hyatt
- Stephanie Craig, Director of Hospitality & Entertainment, Red Bull North America
- David Crooch, GM, Diageo Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Diageo Non-Alcoholic Brands
- Maurice DiMarino, Wine & Beverage Manager, Cohn Restaurant Group
- Stephanie Dold, Beverage Director, Disney
- Jenn Dougherty, Director, Commercial Marketing Strategic Accounts On-Premise, Suntory
- Ed Eiswirth, Senior Director of Beverage Operations, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines
- Nate Grover, Executive Director, Bar & Beverage, Applebee's
- Indre Jasaityte, Director, Beverage, BJ's Restaurants
- Jennifer Kellogg, VP, Food + Beverage, U.S. & Canada, Marriott
- Andrea Langus, Director, Beverage, Brinker International
- Brian Lebredo, Director of Beverage, Texas Roadhouse
- Jen Lougee, Senior Manager, F&B Operations, Topgolf
- Yvette Mathis, Head of Restaurant Chains & Large Groups, Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages
- Patrick McGinn, Vice President of Account Management & Partner, IMI Agency
- Steven Messer, Sr. Director, On-Premise, Bacardi USA
- Arthur Mooradian, Chief Operating Officer, Berg Hospitality Group
- Lisa Norberg, Division Sales Manager National Accounts, On-Premise, American Beverage Marketers
- Robbi Jo Oliver, Divisional Vice President Wine & Spirits/ Learning & Development, Mastro's Restaurants/Landry’s
- Alex Prieto, VP, National & Key Accounts, Constellation Brands
- Todd Schuessler, Head of National Accounts, Pernod Ricard
- Desiree Springer, Vice President, National Accounts On-Premise, Fifth Generation Distilled Spirits, Inc.
- Nels Storm, VP, F&B Product Strategy, AMC Theatres
- Zachary Sulkes, AVP, Beverage Operations, Carnival Cruise Lines
- Ken Taylor, Senior Vice President, MarkeTeam
- Brian Webb, Founder & CEO, Better Beverage Bureau
- Kurt Wilson, Senior Director On Premise, The Boston Beer Company
Registration and additional event details will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.vibeconference.com
About Vibe Conference
Bringing together national and regional chain restaurant, hotel, cruise, airline, and concessionaire beverage executives with the suppliers shaping the market, Vibe delivers the industry’s most innovative conference program. Each year, the application-only event features ROI-driven content, curated tastings, and exclusive experiences designed to spark profitable partnerships and inspire the future of on-premise beverage programs.
About Questex
Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.
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