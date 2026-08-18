Questex’s Vibe Conference Announces 2027 Advisory Board of Beverage Industry Leaders

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the leading event for on-premise beverage executives, announces its 2027 Advisory Board, bringing together influential leaders from across the restaurant, hotel, cruise, airline and beverage sectors.

For more than two decades, Vibe Conference has served as a gathering place for the on-premise beverage community to exchange ideas, build meaningful relationships and discover strategies that drive beverage program success. In 2027, Vibe heads to the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, February 22–24, offering a new backdrop for the industry’s premier networking and educational event while preserving the close-knit community and high-level connections that define the experience.

Representing expertise across beverage strategy, operations, innovation, marketing and sales, the 2027 Advisory Board will bring real-world perspectives directly into the development of the event. Their collective insight will help shape Vibe’s programming around the most important challenges, opportunities and trends impacting today’s on-premise beverage landscape.

“Vibe connects the people who are shaping the future of on-premise beverage,” said Brandy Rand, Vice President, Hospitality Group at Questex. “Our Advisory Board is an essential part of what makes Vibe an industry-leading experience. We’re thrilled to bring together this respected group of beverage innovators.”

Members of the 2027 Vibe Conference Advisory Board include:

Chander Bhola, Global On-Premise Key Accounts, SAZERAC

Terry Boyer, President, Patrick Henry Creative Promotions

Nick Briggs, Manager, Food and Beverage Operations, American Airlines

Lynsey Buege, VP, National & Regional Accounts - On Premise , Campari Group

Cindy Busi, VP Enterprise Beverage Strategy and Innovation, Darden Restaurants

Drew Bussiere, Director National Accounts On Premise, Mark Anthony Group

Antonio Carranza, Corporate Beverage Director – Americas, Hyatt

Stephanie Craig, Director of Hospitality & Entertainment, Red Bull North America

David Crooch, GM, Diageo Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Diageo Non-Alcoholic Brands

Maurice DiMarino, Wine & Beverage Manager, Cohn Restaurant Group

Stephanie Dold, Beverage Director, Disney

Jenn Dougherty, Director, Commercial Marketing Strategic Accounts On-Premise, Suntory

Ed Eiswirth, Senior Director of Beverage Operations, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines

Nate Grover, Executive Director, Bar & Beverage, Applebee's

Indre Jasaityte, Director, Beverage, BJ's Restaurants

Jennifer Kellogg, VP, Food + Beverage, U.S. & Canada, Marriott

Andrea Langus, Director, Beverage, Brinker International

Brian Lebredo, Director of Beverage, Texas Roadhouse

Jen Lougee, Senior Manager, F&B Operations, Topgolf

Yvette Mathis, Head of Restaurant Chains & Large Groups, Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages

Patrick McGinn, Vice President of Account Management & Partner, IMI Agency

Steven Messer, Sr. Director, On-Premise, Bacardi USA

Arthur Mooradian, Chief Operating Officer, Berg Hospitality Group

Lisa Norberg, Division Sales Manager National Accounts, On-Premise, American Beverage Marketers

Robbi Jo Oliver, Divisional Vice President Wine & Spirits/ Learning & Development, Mastro's Restaurants/Landry’s

Alex Prieto, VP, National & Key Accounts, Constellation Brands

Todd Schuessler, Head of National Accounts, Pernod Ricard

Desiree Springer, Vice President, National Accounts On-Premise, Fifth Generation Distilled Spirits, Inc.

Nels Storm, VP, F&B Product Strategy, AMC Theatres

Zachary Sulkes, AVP, Beverage Operations, Carnival Cruise Lines

Ken Taylor, Senior Vice President, MarkeTeam

Brian Webb, Founder & CEO, Better Beverage Bureau

Kurt Wilson, Senior Director On Premise, The Boston Beer Company



Registration and additional event details will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.vibeconference.com

About Vibe Conference

Bringing together national and regional chain restaurant, hotel, cruise, airline, and concessionaire beverage executives with the suppliers shaping the market, Vibe delivers the industry’s most innovative conference program. Each year, the application-only event features ROI-driven content, curated tastings, and exclusive experiences designed to spark profitable partnerships and inspire the future of on-premise beverage programs.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.



