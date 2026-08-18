Memodyne Introduces a Transparent, Once-Daily Cognitive Support Formula

Ogden, UT, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memodyne has established an online presence around a dietary supplement described by its manufacturer as a once-daily cognitive support formula. The product is presented in a 30-capsule bottle, with one capsule identified as the daily serving. Information published on the Memodyne website provides details about the formulation, serving instructions, and individual ingredient amounts.

The product information emphasizes a straightforward formulation in which the declared active ingredients are listed individually rather than combined under a proprietary blend. According to the Supplement Facts information published on the company's website, each serving contains seven declared active ingredients: niacin, calcium, L-arginine, L-arginine AKG 2:1 extract, L-citrulline HCl, L-citrulline malate, and beta alanine.

The publication of individual ingredient amounts provides consumers with a clearer description of what is contained in each serving. The website states that the formula contains 7.5 milligrams of niacin, 18 milligrams of calcium, 200 milligrams of L-arginine, 200 milligrams of L-arginine AKG 2:1 extract, 100 milligrams of L-citrulline HCl, 100 milligrams of L-citrulline malate, and 40 milligrams of beta alanine per capsule.





Official Website: https://memodyne.online/

A Focus on Formula Transparency

Transparency in dietary supplement labeling allows consumers to review the ingredients and quantities supplied in a serving. Memodyne's published information identifies each of its seven declared active ingredients separately and provides an amount for each ingredient. This differs from a proprietary-blend presentation, in which individual ingredient quantities may not be separately disclosed.

The Memodyne website describes the product as a Cognitive Support Formula and places emphasis on focus, clarity, and energy as areas associated with its positioning. These descriptions represent the product's intended positioning and should not be interpreted as evidence that the supplement diagnoses, treats, cures, or prevents a medical condition. The company's website specifically states that its product information is not medical advice and that the statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The distinction is relevant because dietary supplements are regulated differently from prescription medicines. The Memodyne website notes that dietary supplements are not FDA-approved for safety or effectiveness before they are marketed. Consumers considering any dietary supplement should therefore distinguish between information supplied by a manufacturer and independently established medical evidence.

Seven Declared Ingredients

The formulation listed by Memodyne contains several nutritional and amino-acid ingredients.

Niacin is included at 7.5 milligrams of niacin equivalents per serving, representing 47 percent of the Daily Value stated on the product information. Calcium is supplied as calcium carbonate at 18 milligrams per capsule, representing 1.5 percent of the listed Daily Value.

The formula also includes L-arginine at 200 milligrams per serving. The website describes L-arginine as an amino acid used by the body in nitric oxide production. A further 200 milligrams of L-arginine AKG 2:1 extract are included, pairing arginine with alpha-ketoglutarate in the form identified on the product information.

Two forms of L-citrulline are also listed. The formula contains 100 milligrams of L-citrulline HCl and 100 milligrams of L-citrulline malate. Beta alanine is listed at 40 milligrams per serving. The company publishes these quantities individually as part of the Supplement Facts information provided on its website.

The formula also includes other ingredients used in the capsule and manufacturing process, including hypromellose, vegetable stearate, and silicon dioxide, according to the information published by the company.

A Simple Daily Serving

Memodyne is presented as a one-capsule-per-day supplement . The company's published instructions state that the daily capsule should be taken with an eight-ounce glass of water and that the label recommends taking it 20 to 30 minutes before a meal. The website also instructs users not to exceed the recommended dose.

One bottle contains 30 capsules, corresponding to 30 daily servings when used according to the stated one-capsule serving. This format provides a consistent serving structure and makes the product information relatively straightforward to interpret.

As with other dietary supplements, the instructions printed on the product label remain important. Consumers should follow the current label rather than relying solely on information reproduced elsewhere online, particularly if product formulations or instructions change.

Considerations for Consumers

Dietary supplements can interact with individual circumstances, including existing medical conditions and medications. The information published by Memodyne advises pregnant or nursing individuals, people under 18, individuals with known medical conditions, and people taking medications to consult a healthcare professional before using the product. The website specifically identifies blood-pressure medicines, blood thinners, and vasodilators among the medications for which professional guidance should be sought.

This precaution is important because an ingredient's presence in a dietary supplement does not automatically establish that the product is appropriate for every individual. Medical history, existing treatments, allergies, dietary requirements, and other factors can influence whether a particular supplement is suitable.

The company also states that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease. Individual experiences may vary, and consumers are encouraged to read the product label and consult a qualified healthcare professional when they have questions about dietary supplements or medications.

Information Available Through the Official Website

The Memodyne website serves as an information source for the product and provides sections covering its formulation, ingredients, serving instructions, frequently asked questions, and other product details. This organization gives visitors access to information about the composition and intended use of the supplement in one location.

The website also identifies the product as a once-daily formula and provides information about bottle quantities and published supply options. Pricing and availability can change, so consumers should refer to the current information supplied by the company when considering any purchase-related details.

Maintaining an accessible product-information page is increasingly relevant as consumers conduct more research online before making decisions about health and wellness products. Clear descriptions of ingredients, serving sizes, and precautions can help individuals determine what information they may need to discuss with a healthcare professional.

The Importance of Accurate Supplement Information

As the dietary supplement market continues to include a wide range of formulations, accurate product information remains an important consideration for consumers. Ingredient names, quantities, serving sizes, directions, and warnings provide the basic information needed to understand what a supplement contains.

Memodyne's published formula provides individual quantities for its seven declared active ingredients rather than presenting them as a single proprietary blend. This makes it possible for readers to identify the stated amount of each active ingredient in one serving.

However, ingredient disclosure should not be confused with proof of a particular health outcome. Understanding a formula and determining whether it is appropriate for an individual are separate considerations. Consumers may need to evaluate scientific evidence, personal circumstances, and professional medical advice when making decisions about dietary supplements.

A Digital Presence for Product Information

Memodyne's online platform reflects the role that direct company websites now play in communicating information about consumer products. A dedicated website allows a company to publish its own product specifications, instructions, frequently asked questions, and safety information.

For consumers, a manufacturer's website can be one source to consult when verifying the current composition and directions for a product. At the same time, readers should consider the source and purpose of the information provided and distinguish product descriptions from independent medical or scientific conclusions.

The Memodyne website takes this distinction into account by including a disclaimer that describes its information as general product information rather than medical advice. It also notes that the statements associated with the product have not been evaluated by the FDA.

Looking Ahead

Memodyne's current online presentation centers on a once-daily dietary supplement with seven declared active ingredients and individually disclosed quantities. The product is supplied in 30-capsule bottles and is described by the company as a Cognitive Support Formula.

The company's published approach places emphasis on presenting the formulation and daily serving information in a straightforward format. By identifying individual ingredients and their amounts, the product information gives consumers a basis for understanding the contents of each capsule.

As with any dietary supplement, decisions about use should be based on the current product label, relevant individual circumstances, and appropriate professional guidance where necessary. The information published by Memodyne provides product-specific details, while questions about medical suitability, interactions, or individual health considerations should be directed to a qualified healthcare professional.

Memodyne's official website remains the company's central online source for information about the formula, ingredients, directions, and other product details.

About Memodyne

Memodyne is presented as a dietary supplement in a once-daily capsule format. According to information published on its official website, the formula contains seven declared active ingredients: niacin, calcium, L-arginine, L-arginine AKG 2:1 extract, L-citrulline HCl, L-citrulline malate, and beta alanine. The company publishes individual ingredient amounts and general product information through its online platform.



