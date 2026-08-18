Hostinger brings the full online journey into the agentic era with AI Builder

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hostinger is moving beyond AI-generated websites toward an agentic platform for building, running and growing online with AI Builder. It brings AI-led creation and visual control together with backend infrastructure, ecommerce, embedded AI and marketing, allowing AI to set up and operate the systems behind a project rather than simply generate its first version.

The launch follows a marked change in what Hostinger customers build. A year ago, fewer than 4% of projects created on the platform fell outside traditional website categories. Today, nearly one in five are software-as-a-service products, internal tools, or learning platforms, a fivefold increase in 12 months.

Those projects require more than a traditional website. A customer portal needs authentication. A software product needs data. A store needs ecommerce infrastructure. An AI-powered service needs AI inside it. And every business needs a way to reach customers and keep them.

Assembling those components has always been the customer's responsibility – the handoff point where most AI building tools stop. Hostinger removes that handoff. Because the backend, ecommerce, and marketing systems are native to its platform, AI Builder can open a store, create a user management system, or send a campaign itself, rather than sending customers off to find and configure third-party providers themselves.

"The next battle in online presence is not about who can generate a homepage in 30 seconds," said Auksė Žirgulė, vice president of product at Hostinger. "It is about what happens next. Can the AI open the store, create the user management system, help attract customers, and keep improving the project? That's the direction we're taking with AI Builder."

The wider market has responded by adding AI and agentic features to existing products. Hostinger is taking a different approach: alongside those additions, it has built an agentic platform from the ground up. One project and one account take a customer from building and editing to backend, commerce and email, without switching between separate products.

A prompt is only one way to begin

Hostinger Website Builder helped millions of customers create visually, while Horizons opened the door to more open-ended, AI-native creation. AI Builder brings both into one broader platform as the line between website and app building continues to fade.

A restaurant can upload a menu PDF, a designer can share a screenshot or reference image, and a business owner can paste the link of an outdated site they want rebuilt. AI Builder turns any of these into the foundation for a website, store, app, or internal tool.

From there, customers decide how they want to build. In agentic mode the AI leads, creating and developing the project as the customer describes what they need, while manual mode gives them more granular control, including moving sections and editing individual elements directly.

What happens behind the website

AI Builder's backend is Hostinger's own. Data, authentication, user accounts, file storage, and application logic all run on the company's infrastructure rather than through third-party services, and that is what allows the AI to act rather than advise.

Asked to let people create accounts, AI Builder provisions the database and sets up sign-in, from passwords and one-time passcodes to Google and Apple logins, together with the confirmation and reset emails that go with them. Asked to start selling, it opens the store. Asked to reach customers, it works through Hostinger Reach, the company's email marketing product. None of it requires the customer to research providers, open accounts elsewhere, or connect APIs.

An upgraded AI architecture makes the process stronger from the start, producing better results earlier while reducing unnecessary prompt iterations and AI credit usage.

Throughout, the AI works in an environment kept separate from the published project. Changes reach the public only when the owner chooses to publish them – which is what makes it safe to let AI act on a business that's already trading.

Agentic operations are also available from outside the platform. Hostinger Connector, included free with every plan, allows a customer's own AI assistant, including Claude Code, Cursor, and VS Code, to work on the same account, deploying a project, connecting a domain, updating inventory or drafting a campaign.

"A platform is not a platform if only your own AI can use it," said Žirgulė. "A developer's assistant and our own agent carry out the same operations against the same account. AI Builder is the door we have opened for everyone who does not write code, and it is the beginning of what we are building rather than the finished version of it."

AI Builder is now available globally to new and existing Hostinger customers. Existing projects will continue to work as they do today. For details on plans, pricing, and AI credit allocations, visit Hostinger’s AI Builder page.

About Hostinger

Hostinger is an AI-powered platform for building and growing businesses online – web hosting, domains, email, website creation, and business tools. Founded in Lithuania in 2004, the company develops its AI capabilities in-house, enabling rapid iteration and AI-driven customer support. Ranked the 2nd fastest-growing company in Europe by the Financial Times, Hostinger employs nearly 900 people and serves more than 5 million users across 150+ countries, with its largest markets in India, Brazil, Indonesia, the United States, and France.

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