Kantiv Launches Workspaces and Image Intelligence, Bringing Visual Data Directly into AEC Proposal Workflows

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kantiv has officially launched Workspaces and Image Intelligence to connect proposal drafting and a firm's image library in one pursuit workflow. The two capabilities bring a firm's images, past proposals, and project history into one view, so architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) teams spend less time searching for material and more time shaping the strategy that wins the work.

To date, AEC marketing and proposal teams assembling pursuits by hand have had to pull images from digital asset managers and delivery folders and rebuild the same narrative across tools that do not connect.

Workspaces serves as a system of record for AEC proposal work. A team uploads an RFx, and Kantiv extracts the requirements, deadlines, and scope, builds a storyboard outline, recommends relevant people and projects from the firm's knowledge base, and generates a first draft grounded in verified past work. Every section links back to work the firm has completed, so teams can confirm nothing is fabricated. Draft analysis surfaces recommendations across each section before review, and compliance checks verify every RFx requirement before submission. Private Workspace controls keep confidential and joint-venture pursuits out of search, chat, and AI generation until a team chooses to share them. Drafts export to DOCX, PDF, or HTML, and a full workspace exports to a ZIP.

“AEC marketers are not short on strategy. They are short on time, and most of it disappears before the writing ever starts,” said Rohan Jawali , Co-founder of Kantiv. “Workspaces puts the entire pursuit in one place, so the RFx, the past work, the right people, and the right images are already assembled by the time a team sits down to write. We are watching teams go from RFP to a 50% complete first draft in minutes and the time that gives back goes straight into the thinking that actually wins.”

Image Intelligence makes a firm's photography and renderings searchable during a live pursuit, turning a costly visual library into proof teams can use to win more of the right work. A team can search by file name, by what appears in an image, or by how often an image has been used, and find the right visual even when nobody tagged it. For any image, teams can see which proposals it has appeared in and how many times, which lowers the risk of sending the same shot to the same client twice. Coverage Gap Detection flags where a library runs thin by market or project type before a pursuit begins, and IPTC and EXIF metadata from Adobe Bridge or Lightroom carries over automatically. Images drag directly into InDesign through the Kantiv plugin with no downloads, and alternate dimensions or formats generate on demand from a single source without altering the original.

“Conversations with many AEC leaders indicated that the industry was drowning in visual data, yet starving for insight. So we built Image Intelligence to turn your photo library from a place where images are stored into a system that truly understands them,” shared Nikhil Almeida, Co-founder of Kantiv. “Every image can be automatically classified, evaluated against a company’s standards, and made immediately useful. Teams can even define their own criteria for what makes a great project photo, and Kantiv can tell them which images meet that bar. We’re constantly trying to make the AEC marketer’s life easier, and are so proud of what Image Intelligence means for team workflows.”

Workspaces and Image Intelligence are available now to Kantiv customers and are rolling out in phases. Firms interested in early access can contact their Customer Success Manager or visit kantiv.com to request a demo.

About Kantiv

Kantiv builds pursuit intelligence for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) marketing and business development teams. The platform connects a firm's institutional knowledge, proposals, project data, and client history into an intelligent system that works at every stage of the pursuit lifecycle. Founded by a mission-driven team dedicated to getting AEC marketing teams the recognition they deserve, and preserving their best talent, Kantiv exists to give AEC marketers the foundation they need to win the right work and earn their seat at the table. Founded in 2022, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit kantiv.com .

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