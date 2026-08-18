Lithia & Driveway Advances to Number 426 on Fortune Global 500

MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced it has been named to the Fortune Global 500 for the second consecutive year, advancing to No. 426, up eight positions from No. 434 last year. The annual ranking recognizes the world's largest companies by revenue and reflects Lithia & Driveway's continued execution of its growth strategy and expanding automotive retail ecosystem.

In 2025, Lithia & Driveway generated $38.1 billion in revenue, a 4.2% increase year over year, supported by more than 30,800 team members serving customers across North America and the United Kingdom.

"Our continued recognition on the Fortune Global 500 reflects the strength of our global ecosystem and the dedication of our more than 30,000 team members," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. “The scale we've achieved enables us to better serve customers, support our partners, and invest in the innovations that will shape the future of automotive retail."

Lithia & Driveway continues to strengthen its position as a global automotive retailer through its omnichannel ecosystem, integrating vehicle sales, financing, service, and digital retail capabilities across North America and the United Kingdom.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer making Auto Done Easy by providing simple, transparent, and convenient experiences throughout the ownership lifecycle. LAD helps customers take care of any vehicle need through a comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. Celebrating 80 years in business in 2026, LAD consistently delivers profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Its highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides LAD with the flexibility and scale to pursue its vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

The 80th Celebration

https://www.lithiadriveway.com/80-years

Connect with Us!

All Cars: https://www.lithia.com

Driveway.com (Buy, sell, trade, or finance entirely online): https://www.driveway.com

GreenCars (All things sustainable vehicles): https://www.greencars.com

DFC (Auto Financing): https://www.drivewayfinancecorp.com

Investor Relations: https://investors.lithiadriveway.com/

Careers: https://www.lithiacareers.com

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Lithia & Driveway on Facebook

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https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on X

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Lithia & Driveway on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lithia-motors/

Lithia & Driveway on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@LithiaDriveway

Media Contact

lithia@skyya.com