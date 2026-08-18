Lightspeed Launches AI Command Center™

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed, the leading provider of dealership management software for the powersports, marine, RV, trailer, and golf car industries, today announced the general availability of Lightspeed AI Command Center™, the industry's first conversational AI platform built directly into a dealer management system with the ability to leverage 40+ years of industry data across thousands of recreational dealerships.

AI Command Center gives dealership managers a dramatically faster way to understand and act on their business. Instead of running reports, exporting spreadsheets, or searching across multiple systems, managers can simply ask a question in plain English and receive an immediate answer grounded in their live dealership data.

Which units are aging? Where is gross profit slipping? How is the sales team performing? What inventory needs attention today?

With AI Command Center, answers that once required reports and manual analysis are available in seconds - helping managers move from question to action while opportunities still exist.

"Artificial intelligence is going to fundamentally change how dealerships operate, but only if it's built around the way dealerships actually work," said Brian Provost, CEO of Lightspeed. "Dealers shouldn't have to spend their time searching for information. They should be acting on it. AI Command Center puts the intelligence of the dealership at a manager's fingertips, giving them a faster, more intuitive way to understand what's happening, make decisions, and lead their business with confidence."

AI Built for the Dealership

AI Command Center isn't a generic AI tool layered on top of dealership data. It was purpose-built for dealership operations and understands the terminology, workflows, and metrics dealers use every day - from units, deals, and inventory to front-end gross and customer activity.

That intelligence is backed by more than 40 years of dealership expertise and one of the industry's deepest collections of dealership data, representing more than $159 billion in dealership transactions, 1.7 million units sold, and 12.8 million service repair orders.

Combined with each dealership's own live operational data, that foundation gives AI Command Center the context to deliver answers that are relevant to how dealerships actually operate.

"The true power of AI isn't generating content, it's helping people make better decisions," said Taylor Allis, Chief Product Officer at Lightspeed. "We didn't want dealers to learn another reporting platform or another AI tool. We wanted AI to become a natural extension of the DMS they already use every day. With Lightspeed AI Command Center, managers can ask questions the same way they would ask a colleague, get an immediate answer grounded in their dealership data, and keep digging deeper through conversation. That fundamentally changes how managers interact with their business."

Intelligence Where Dealers Already Work

Because AI Command Center operates directly within Lightspeed DMS, dealers don't need to export data into an external analytics platform, configure additional connectors, maintain duplicate databases, or learn another application.

Existing user permissions remain intact, so employees only see information they're already authorized to access, while dealership data stays securely within the Lightspeed environment.

The result is less time searching for information and more time acting on it.

Managers can see what's happening in their business today - not weeks after the fact - and use those insights to coach employees, improve profitability, optimize inventory, and make operational decisions when they can have the greatest impact.

“Being part of Lightspeed’s AI Pioneer Program gave us the opportunity to explore what AI Command Center could uncover in our own business. I went into the process hoping to identify gaps in our OEM lineup, but I came away realizing our biggest opportunity wasn’t adding brands - it was growing our market share within our existing PMA. Seeing the final outcome was incredibly rewarding because it surfaced an opportunity, we hadn’t been able to see before and gave us something we could act on immediately. That’s where I see the real value of AI: helping dealers turn the data they already have into smarter decisions and new opportunities for growth.” -Matt Weller, General Manager & President, Weller Recreation

The Beginning of a New Way to Run a Dealership

The initial release of AI Command Center is designed for sales managers, providing conversational intelligence around sales performance and inventory management. Lightspeed plans to expand the platform to additional dealership roles and departments over time, creating a unified AI experience across the dealership.

Lightspeed believes conversational AI represents the next evolution of dealership management software. The vision is simple: every dealership employee should eventually be able to ask a business question in plain English and receive an immediate, trustworthy answer based on the information they are authorized to access.

"Our vision extends well beyond reporting," added Allis. "We believe conversational intelligence will become a fundamental part of how dealerships operate. AI Command Center is the foundation for that future - bringing intelligence directly into the workflows dealers already rely on and helping every employee make better-informed decisions.”

Lightspeed AI Command Center marks an important shift in dealership management technology: from searching for data to having a conversation with it.

For more information about Lightspeed AI Command Center, visit www.lightspeeddms.com.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is a leading provider of cloud-based software for dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”), serving the Powersports, Marine, RV, Trailer and Golf Car industries. Uniquely designed by dealers - for dealers -Lightspeed streamlines operations through ease of use and provides critical information to better serve customers.

Lightspeed’s Dealer Management Solution (DMS) enables dealerships to optimize their end-to-end business operations, including sales, parts, service, rental, accounting, and CRM. From small, independent dealerships to large, multi-store dealer groups -and everyone in between -Lightspeed offers scalable solutions to fit every business.

For more than 40 years, Lightspeed has empowered 4,500+ dealers across North America with the tools and technology they need to grow their business and increase profitability by selling more units, service, and parts—all while creating a more streamlined customer experience. For more information, visit www.lightspeeddms.com.

Contact Info



Diana Wilberscheid

Diana.Wilberscheid@lightspeeddms.com

+1 800-521-0309