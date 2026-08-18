Disclosure of transactions on shares from August 10, 2026, to August 14, 2026

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, August 17, 2026                     

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from August 10, 2026, to August 14, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 10,2026 to August 14,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI10/08/2026FR000012548683 909124,7600XPAR
VINCI11/08/2026FR000012548670 000123,9758XPAR
VINCI12/08/2026FR0000125486100 000124,0063XPAR
VINCI13/08/2026FR0000125486135 000122,1497XPAR
VINCI13/08/2026FR000012548610 000121,8632CEUX
VINCI14/08/2026FR000012548680 000121,4353XPAR
      
  TOTAL478909123,1363 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

___________________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 10-08-26 to 14-08-26
GlobeNewswire

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