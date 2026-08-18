Nanterre, August 17, 2026

Disclosure of transactions on shares

from August 10, 2026, to August 14, 2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 10,2026 to August 14,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 10/08/2026 FR0000125486 83 909 124,7600 XPAR VINCI 11/08/2026 FR0000125486 70 000 123,9758 XPAR VINCI 12/08/2026 FR0000125486 100 000 124,0063 XPAR VINCI 13/08/2026 FR0000125486 135 000 122,1497 XPAR VINCI 13/08/2026 FR0000125486 10 000 121,8632 CEUX VINCI 14/08/2026 FR0000125486 80 000 121,4353 XPAR TOTAL 478909 123,1363

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

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