Nanterre, August 17, 2026
Disclosure of transactions on shares
from August 10, 2026, to August 14, 2026
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 14th, 2026, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 10,2026 to August 14,2026:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|10/08/2026
|FR0000125486
|83 909
|124,7600
|XPAR
|VINCI
|11/08/2026
|FR0000125486
|70 000
|123,9758
|XPAR
|VINCI
|12/08/2026
|FR0000125486
|100 000
|124,0063
|XPAR
|VINCI
|13/08/2026
|FR0000125486
|135 000
|122,1497
|XPAR
|VINCI
|13/08/2026
|FR0000125486
|10 000
|121,8632
|CEUX
|VINCI
|14/08/2026
|FR0000125486
|80 000
|121,4353
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|478909
|123,1363
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
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