Urology Care Foundation Names Dr. Aisha Siebert 2026 Health Equity Fellow

BALTIMORE, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), today announced Aisha L. Siebert, MD, PhD, as the recipient of the 2026 Health Equity Fellowship.

Supported by AstraZeneca, the two-year fellowship is designed to develop early-career urologists as leaders in their communities by addressing health care inequities related to limited access to care and knowledge of urologic conditions. In partnership with the Center for Health Justice and Bioethics at Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine, fellows complete coursework focused on health justice, bioethics, and advocacy before developing and implementing a sustainable capstone project that addresses real-world disparities.

As a UCF Health Equity Fellow, Dr. Siebert will receive mentorship, specialized training, and financial support to advance initiatives that improve access to urologic care in underserved communities. The fellowship reflects UCF's commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders dedicated to improving health equity and patient outcomes.

Dr. Siebert is a clinical fellow in Pediatric Urology and Medical Genetics at Boston Children's Hospital. Her research focuses on genetic and environmental factors affecting fertility and reproductive health across the lifespan.

"This fellowship provides a unique opportunity to combine research, advocacy, and community engagement to address an important gap in care," said Dr. Siebert. "My goal is to help ensure that all pediatric and adolescent patients have access to the information, counseling, and resources they need to make informed decisions about their future reproductive health."

As the 2026 Health Equity Fellow, she will examine disparities in fertility preservation counseling, referral, and uptake among pediatric and adolescent patients, with the goal of identifying barriers faced by patients, families, and providers and developing more inclusive care pathways and resources.

"Dr. Siebert brings a unique combination of clinical expertise, scientific inquiry, and commitment to health justice that embodies the goals of this fellowship," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "Her focus on understanding and reducing barriers to fertility preservation for pediatric and adolescent patients has the potential to create meaningful and lasting change for populations that have historically faced challenges accessing care."

For more information on the fellowship, visit: UrologyHealth.org/HealthEquityFellow.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research, and the formulation of health policy.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients, and the public, the Foundation supports, through philanthropic efforts, the improvement of urologic clinical care globally by funding research, clinical education, patient education, and humanitarian programs. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs, visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

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